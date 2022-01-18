Waiting Patiently poised for Fleur de Lys tilt at Lingfield

This was Waiting Patiently winning the 2018 Grade One Ascot Chase under jockey Brian Hughes for trainer Ruth Jefferson and owner Richard Collins.

The Grade One-winning chaser, owned by Richard Collins, was pulled up in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on his first start since moving from Ruth Jefferson’s stable in Malton to Williams’ base in Glamorgan. Williams has been happy with Waiting Patiently’s preparation and is looking forward to the £150,000 contest for which there are 13 entries.

“Obviously we were disappointed at Haydock. He never really jumped or travelled. He galloped into the first fence and it didn’t go for him after that,” said Williams, one of the rising stars of the training ranks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He seemed well before the race and came out of the race okay. We’ve just tweaked a few things.

Trainer Christian Williams celebrates his Welsh Grand National success with Potters Corner.

“He’s entered for Lingfield on Sunday and we’re hoping for a nice positive run.

“It looks perfect for him. It’s good prize money and we need plenty of runners when they put the prize money on. It looks a very competitive race.

“We worked him this morning with Cap Du Nord, Five Star Getaway and a nice juvenile hurdler we got from France.

“He worked as well as he always works so we’re looking forward to running him.

“I hope he can put that run behind him. You try to be as positive as you can. He was showing good bits of work before he went to Haydock, so hopefully we can put a line through that and see how we get on.”

Potential rivals include Nigel Twiston-Davies’ popular grey Bristol De Mai, Jeremy Scott’s Dashel Drasher and Joseph O’Brien’s Fakir d’Oudairies.

Meanwhile, Jonbon is the star name among 11 entries for the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock on Saturday.

Bought for £570,000 by owner JP McManus after winning an Irish point-to-point, the full-brother to the mighty Douvan has been faultless in three starts so far for Nicky Henderson.

The six-year-old made a successful debut under Rules in a Newbury bumper last spring and is two from two over hurdles – most recently dominating his rivals at Ascot.