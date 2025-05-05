Wakefield Wrestler aiming for WWE Glamour Glitz and Glory

Wakefield wrestler Joe Sedgwick is preparing for ‘the match of my life’ when he challenges Estonian wrestler Johann Hunt to become world champion for Batley-based promotion UKW owned by his father professional wrestler Jonathan Sedgwick.

Sedgwick junior ‘loves everything about wrestling and especially the element of showmanship which it’s essential that all professional wrestlers cultivate to be successful. I love the contact with the crowd attending and don’t really mind whether I’m being booed or cheered as I’m getting a reaction and becoming better known.Wrestling contests often tell a story and that positive audience reaction is vital. It’s not staged but scripted and the audience must be involved for it to work. Creating a character is as important as physical performance.’

Sedgwick lives in Darton but trains three times a week in Batley as well as travelling regularly to Newcastle to be coached by former WWE star Rampage Brown. ‘‘I’ve always been around wrestling as dad set up UKW in 2008 and we’ve been here in Batley since 2017. I remember having fun when very young in the wrestling ring dad had bought. As I got older, I did camera work at UKW and now as a qualified graphic designer I do our marketing material and work for other northern promotions as well as coaching novice wrestlers at UKW. ‘

‘The training consists of learning wrestling moves and developing the physical skills to perform the moves safely and avoiding injuries especially to the neck. It’s vital because over a weekend I’ll lose count of how many times I land hard on the canvas. The sport has its dangers. Your opponent isn’t faking it when he elbows you in the face or slaps you on the neck or jaw. Wrestlers aren’t subject to repeated full power head punches, but the punches are still thrown, and you know it. I’ve had a couple of boxing lessons, and boxing appeals. I also enjoy running both as training and a hobby. My wrestling is obviously more than a hobby, but I’m not controlled by it. I love socialising, living the life of a young man of twenty.’

Joe Sedgwick Triumphant

‘There isn’t a formal structure to professional wrestling as with boxing or tennis. There’s no rankings system so it’s a case of getting better known across multiple promotions and hopefully spotted as a potential participant in the more glamorous and glitzy American wrestling scene. I’d love to star on the WWE and the match against Johann on May 24 is a major stepping stone to achieving that ambition.’

‘UKW stages weekly wrestling shows on Friday evening with entry at just a pound,’ explained Joe. There’s also a monthly pay per view livestream. Our priority is good quality family entertainment and we’d be delighted to welcome new people to become fans.’