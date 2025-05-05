Watch: Leeds Rhinos Netball denied victory by scoreboard error and lodge appeal

Jess Haynes and her Leeds Rhinos are contesting the result of the game at Birmingham Panthers (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images for England Netball)

Leeds Rhinos have lodged an appeal with Netball Super League over the outcome of Sunday night’s game at Birmingham Panthers.

Rhinos believe their goal shooter Joyce Mvula scored a super shot (worth two points) in the dying seconds that took them into a 59-59 tie, and it is clear on the footage that she was in the super shot zone.

But the scoreboard on the broadcast and at the University of Birmingham arena only registered a single point and after Mvula then scored a one-pointer which Leeds thought was to win the game, the referees announced overtime.

Birmingham went onto win 71-69 in the extra period and have been awarded the .

But on Monday morning, Leeds lodged their appeal against the result.

In a statement the club said: “NIC Leeds Rhinos have submitted an appeal to the competition committee to appeal the result of their round eight fixture at Birmingham Panthers.

“The appeal is based on the circumstances in which the game ended in regular time.