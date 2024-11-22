Watch: Sheffield Sharks graduate Quinn Ellis's highlight reel as GB shock Greece in EuroBasket qualifier

Sheffield’s Quinn Ellis produced a headline-stealing performance to help Great Britain claim a shock 73-72 win over Olympic quarter-finalists Greece in their FIBA EuroBasket qualifier at the Copper Box Arena in London on Thursday night.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old guard who learned the game in his hometown Sheffield Sharks academy and now plays professionally in the top league in Italy, made the most of a rare international opportunity as GB stormed back from a 17-point deficit to snatch victory.

Ellis, who tried out for a number of NBA teams in the Spring ahead of the 2024 draft but went unselected, scored 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds in an eye-catching performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He currently plays for Trentino in Serie A after moving to Italy to play professionally at just 16.

Greece are ranked 13th in the world but were without former NBA champion and league most valuable player Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as a number of their stars who took them to the Olympic quarter-final in Paris, yet it was still a significant victory for GB who are ranked 50th.

GB coach Marc Steutel said: “We really pride ourselves on how we stay together on good and bad moments.

“We were down by 17 and it was huge that we came back to single digits before half-time. I am really, really proud.

"It was a really gritty win for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quinn Ellis impressed on GB international duty in the win over Greece. (Picture: GB Basketball)

"I was really proud of the group with some brilliant individual performances.”

GB’s fourth game of their qualifying group is in Thessaloniki against Greece on Sunday afternoon before the qualifiers conclude with games against in the Netherlands and at home to Czechia in February.