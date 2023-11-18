Jalon Pipkins scored a three-pointer from deep inside his own backcourt as the Sheffield Sharks beat the Leicester Riders at the Canon Medical Arena on Friday night.

Sharks won 91-84 against the 2022 British Basketball League champions to improve their record to 8-6 (win-loss) and 5-1 on their new home court.

In a cagey encounter, Sharks always seemed to have a slender advantage but were never able to pull away from the Riders.

Pipkins shot two for two from three-point range including one from inside his own paint as time expired at the end of the third quarter to help seal the win.

Point guard Pipkins scored 17 points in total, second only to Devearl Ramsey who scored 22 including a hat-trick of timely three-pointers himself. Centre Bennett Koch scored 14 points and Kipper Nichols added 12. There were valuable contributions off the bench from Parker Stewart (eight), Jubril Adekoya (seven) and recent recruit Prentiss Nixon (six).