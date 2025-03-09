'We couldn't cope': Sheffield Hatters bullied into SLB Cup final defeat by Oaklands Wolves

Vanessa Ellis says she and her Sheffield Hatters team need a period of self-reflection after allowing themselves to be bullied into defeat by Oaklands Wolves in the Super League Basketball Women’s Cup final in Nottingham on Sunday lunchtime.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In attempting to win their first piece of silverware for seven years, the storied Hatters fell disappointingly flat against the only team to have a better record than them in the league this season, falling to a 65-51 margin of defeat that was a lot wider than the final scoreline suggests.

Hatters were out-fought and out-shot by the St Albans-based Wolves, leaving Hatters’ long-time coach and Great Britain assistant Ellis to lament: “That was really disappointing, I don’t think we played how we can play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They came at us with a really strong, physical and tough game plan and we couldn’t cope.

Georgia Gayle tries to organise the Hatters offence in the SLB Cup final defeat to Oaklands Wolves (Picture: Joshua Rackham/Super League Basketball)

“It took us too long to get going and get competitive. We were definitely rattled by them early on.

“We can only control the controllables but we didn’t adjust early enough.

“That’s something we have to look at and reflect on.”

Only half a game separates these two teams in the standings but there was a sense beforehand that Sheffield would need near-perfection to live with the Wolves and sadly they fell a long way short of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bullied: Sheffield Hatters were outmuscled by the Oaklands Wolves (Picture: Joshua Rackham/Super League Basketball)

From the outset there was a desperation in their play and as the shots from deep or close-in failed to drop, so the frustration grew for the Hatters.

Indeed, they were below 25 per cent success rate in field goals (twos and threes) through the first three quarters, while Oaklands were making more than 50 per cent; a damning statistic.

“You can look at all the statistics you want; fast break, turnovers, steals, but the key one is shooting percentage, and we missed a lot of easy shots,” said Ellis.

There was little in the teams over the opening minutes but after the score reached 11-11, Oaklands went on a 11-0 run to end the first quarter that set the tone for the game up: Sheffield playing catch-up, the Wolves extending the lead again whenever they threatened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bird's eye view of the Sheffield Hatters bench on Cup final day. (Picture: Josh Nesden/Super League Basketball)

Hatters got to within three midway through the second, Nina Krisper with a three and Shauna Harrison with a lay-up, but that comeback stalled when they missed four shots in one sequence despite keeping the play alive by snagging three offensive rebounds.

Destinee Walker nailed a three-pointer on the buzzer to end the third, reducing the arrears to 17 points and give Hatters a glimmer of hope.

But Wolves maintained their grip on the game to close out a comprehensive victory.

Fittingly for the Hatters, their top two scorers were their homegrown products Georgia Gayle and Shauna Harrison who contributed 11 points apiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellis concluded: “It’s rubbish to have to stand there and watch them collect the trophy but respect to them, they turned up and played well.