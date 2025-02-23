'We found a way to win': Steve Borthwick defends tactics as Finn Russell lets England off hook

Finn Russell squandered a last-gasp conversion for victory as Scotland’s four-year stranglehold on the Calcutta Cup ended with a nail-biting 16-15 defeat to England.

​Boos rang out at Allianz Stadium at the sight of scrum-half Alex Mitchell launching another box kick into the air early in the second half of an encounter which Borthwick's team lost 3-1 on the try count.

Scotland were far more dangerous with the ball and 2003 World Cup winner Will Greenwood described the performance as "a damning indictment of the attacking capabilities of this England side".

But Borthwick praised his players' tactical flexibility as the Calcutta Cup was reclaimed with a first victory in the fixture since 2020.

"It's not necessarily how we wish to play, but there are two teams out there and we found a way to win," said Borthwick, who revealed that George Furbank is unlikely to play in the Championship because of his broken arm.

"I know often in terms of the commentary everyone talks about one team (England), but we respect there were two teams on the pitch.

"I've been very clear that I want the team to play with ball in hand, to attack with it, to be brave and aggressive, but there is another team trying to stop you - and they're pretty good at it.

"That was a completely different game to one that we played in most recent times, it was a real tactical arm-wrestle in the middle of the pitch.

"Ultimately Scotland are strong in defence, strong at the breakdown and take the game to this kicking game.

"You've got to be very good and very judicious about when you run the ball and I thought the players did it well. I'm pleased the team found a way to adapt and found a way to win.

"I back the players. Ultimately it became a real arm-wrestle on the pitch and they've got to find a way to win that arm-wrestle."

England's second win of the Six Nations was founded on a courageous shift in defence that saw them make 206 tackles to Scotland's 91, although they missed a further 35.

When the Scots cut loose in the opening half-hour England were all at sea, but Borthwick was impressed by the commitment of his players, who have now produced successive one-point wins having previously lost seven in a row against top-tier opposition by narrow margins.

"I'd point out how hard the team run for each other, which is definitely something that's developed," he said.

"I'm a believer that you get back what you put in. I'm a believer that if you keep trying to do the right things, if you keep working hard, you will get rewarded.

"It's the way I was brought up, it's the way I believe in. So that's what we will continue to do. There's the making here of a really good team."

Back rows Tom Curry and Tom Willis enter the fallow-week training camp in York with knocks after suffering a dead leg and concussion respectively.

​England were let off the hook by fly-half Russell, who has so often been the architect of their downfall, firing wide of the left post in the final minute following a dramatic touch down from Duhan Van der Merwe.

First-half tries from Ben White and Huw Jones, either side of a converted score from England’s Tommy Freeman, put Gregor Townsend’s team en route to an unprecedented fifth consecutive win in this fixture.

But the Scots paid a heavy price for failing to turn their early dominance into a greater lead as eight points from Marcus Smith and a long-range Fin Smith penalty turned the contest in the hosts’ favour, prior to the sensational finale.

A fortnight on from a thrilling 26-25 victory over France, Borthwick’s side overcame a dismal first-half display to keep their title hopes alive by the finest of margins as they finally savoured redemption against the ‘Auld Enemy’.

England led in the 67th minute when Marcus Smith slotted another penalty from in front of the posts.

With defences largely on top, Scotland struggled to reproduce the attacking enterprise shown earlier in the evening as a shot at history started to slip away.

England fly-half Fin Smith, who starred against France, nervelessly split the posts from halfway to give the home side a 16-10 advantage nine minutes from time.

But England’s backline was left floundering by Scottish replacement Stafford McDowall, which culminated in Van der Merwe crossing on the left, only for Russell to miss the match-winning kick.

Borthwick said: “In many ways it wasn’t pretty and there was things we’d obviously want to do differently, do better, but ultimately they found a way to win the game.”

England captain Maro Itoje said: “We’re absolutely delighted. Scotland are a top team and they played well again today.

“They threw a whole load of difficult questions and scenarios at us and I’m just very proud that the boys stuck in there and we found a way to win. All these experiences build the character of the team and hopefully we can keep on building but it would be nice if it wasn’t so narrow at the end.