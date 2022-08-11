‘We gelled pretty quickly’: Yorkshire’s Charlie Tanfield backing new-look GB team at European Championship

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GB's Rhys Britton, Kian Emadi, Charlie Tanfield and Oliver Wood compete in the Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying during the cycling track competition on day 1 of the European Championships Munich 2022 at Messe Muenchen. Picture: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The Great Ayton cycling star, 25, joined forces with Rhys Britton, Kian Emadi, William Tidball and Oliver Wood in Munich to finish fourth in qualifying and book their place in Friday’s heats.

The British team has a fresh look to it for this week’s event after Tanfield and Wood, 26, helped Team England clinch silver in the event at the Commonwealth Games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emadi, Tidball and Britton have ‘gelled’ with the duo immediately and Tanfield hopes they can continue the momentum against France in Friday’s heats.

The three-time European bronze medallist said: “We gelled pretty quickly.

“It’s only me and Ollie who were riding in Birmingham we’ve all come together really well.

“We’ve got a good team atmosphere and that’s only a positive going forward.

“It means we’re able to debrief properly and come up with the best strategy that we can.

“It’s a big of a double hitter coming straight after the Commonwealth Games – it makes it hard to plan around your peaks and we’ve had to put quite a lot of thinking behind it.

“I felt like we’ve carried it through alright though – today was a box ticked, we’ll reassess after this and move on to the heat tomorrow and hopefully improve.”

The British team finished fourth behind France, Denmark and Italy at the Munich velodrome and know they will have to be at their best if they are to topple the pace-setters on Friday.

The French finished almost two seconds ahead of Tanfield’s team in qualifying as British riders continue to adapt to Munich’s considerably shorter 200m track.

Tanfield admits it took some time to get used to do but the foundations are now there for a genuine assault on the podium.

“It pulls you in a bit,” he added.

“It took a few sessions to get used to.

“What we did there was better than our training so it shows we’re getting there technically for each round.

“I think we can improve on what we’ve done and I’m feeling good.”