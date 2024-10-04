'We need legacy and structure': Sheffield Hatters head coach Vanessa Ellis on another new era for women's basketball

Sheffield Hatters tip-off their Super League Basketball season in Nottingham on Sunday in a competition named after their matriarch, whose daughter is calling on basketball in Great Britain to unite for the greater good of the sport.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Betty Codona Trophy was named in honour of the woman who launched the first women’s basketball team in this country when she devised the Hatters way back in 1961.

Six decades on and two years after her passing, quite what she would have made of the current state of the game perhaps only those closest to her – like daughter and Hatters head coach Vanessa Ellis – would know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another summer of upheaval has taken place, primarily in the men’s game with the collapse of Miami-based league backers 777 Partners, but the ripples were felt on the women’s side too, as London Lions – funded well beyond their rivals to domestic and European glory last season – sinking with them.

In charge: Vanessa Ellis on the sidelines during pre-season ahead of Sheffield Hatters' tipping off the new campaign on Sunday. (Picture: Adam Bates)

But with a new backer at the Hatters and at the rebranded and relaunched league in American Vaughn Millette, Ellis hopes this season marks the beginning of a harmonious chapter.

“We’ve done it too many times in basketball, people have come in with big investment,” says Ellis, who is also on the Great Britain women’s team’s coaching staff.

“There’s been no accountability and that was half the problem before. But hopefully we have that now. Vaughn has got a good business mind and it’s always good to have people in with the right motives, and he seems to have that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it’s more than Vaughn, the British people have got to start working together and getting the infrastructure right, not just for the top league but all the way down.

All smiles: Sheffield Hatters head coach Vanessa Ellis (Picture: Adam Bates)

“We’ve all got to be on the same page working together for the good of the sport.

“What we need is a bit of legacy and a bit of structure.”

At least the Hatters now have stability. Despite their pioneering history and dominance of the sport, they led a hand-to-mouth existence, not knowing year to year if they could fund a team. When basketball returned after the first Covid lockdown in 2020, they couldn’t afford to run a team and had to sit out a season in the women’s professional tier.

But since being taken under the umbrella of Sheffield Sharks last year they have their own offices, practice time and a home venue at the Canon Medical Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Sheffield Sharks and Sheffield Hatters principal owner Vaughn Millette (Picture: Adam Bates)

“That investment in the club gives us more stability,” says Ellis.

“Not much has changed, Vaughn is allowing us to function and run as normal. I’m sure his input will be there as and when it’s needed, but he’s not coming in telling everyone what to do.”

With London Lions entering a team into the 11-club Super League Basketball Women that is shorn of all its stars from last year, the league is wide open.

“We’re looking stronger than last year, but other teams will say that as well,” says Ellis, who has five British players on the Hatters led by niece and GB international Georgia Gayle, three Americans, a German and an Austrian. “Five or six teams will fancy their chances which means if you win something you know you’ve earned it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting strongly in the Betty Codona Trophy is the first objective.