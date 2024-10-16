'We showed up today': Yorkshire cycling superstar Katy Marchant adds world title to her Olympic gold

Leeds cyclist Katy Marchant added a world title to her Olympic crown as her golden year continued.

The 31-year-old, who won team sprint gold alongside Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane in world record-breaking fashion in Paris in August, followed it up on the opening night of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Ballerup, Denmark.

Marchant and her team-mates stormed to gold by defeating the Netherlands in a time of 45.949.

The trio made history as Britain’s first women’s team sprint side to win Olympic gold – and are now the first British women’s squad to become sprint world champions since 2008.

Katy Marchant of Leeds, right, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane of Great Britain receive the gold medal for winning the team sprint at the UCI Track World Championships (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Marchant, who only returned to cycling 18 months ago following the birth of her son Arthur, said: “Today was a tough day on the bike and perhaps a little bit harder than winning an Olympic gold medal for different reasons but I’m really glad we showed up today.

"We’re absolutely over the moon.”

Marchant will also ride the sprint, 500m time-trial and keirin over the coming days.