'We're hoping to cause a few more upsets': Leeds Rhinos Netball embracing underdogs tag

Lauren Palmer says Leeds Rhinos are embracing the underdog tag following their blistering start to netball’s new dawn.

Rhinos surged to the final of the inaugural Netball Super Cup at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena at the start of the month, coming within minutes of winning the first trophy in franchise history.

Then they followed that up with a rousing win over Birmingham Panthers in their regular-season opener down the road at the Canon Medical Arena last Friday.

Such a start flies in the face of not only their history in the league but also another pre-season of upheaval.

Under Liana Leota the previous two seasons, Rhinos were noted for having disrupted off-seasons followed by very slow starts to the league campaigns that left them playing catch-up.

Leota left the club in November two years into her three-year contract to pursue an opportunity in her native New Zealand, with first-year head coach Palmer not taking over until the end of January.

She and her players made no secret of the fact they had had a hard pre-season, but have hit the ground running and go into Sunday’s game at London Mavericks full of confidence.

“I think for the group, it’s not necessarily taken us by surprise, but it has given us confidence,” said Palmer, the long-time coach at Manchester Thunder.

“From the Super Cup, because it was all quickfire games and everyone was beating everyone, our girls got a lot of belief from that.

“You saw it in training last week, they came off the back of Super Cup, they knew they couldn’t be complacent but there was a new air of confidence that ‘we can actually do this’.

“It was going to be tough, we knew that, and could Friday have gone either way? Absolutely.

“But for us just that confidence from the Super Cup has really followed on through.

“In pre-season heads were down a little bit, they had had a tough time and everyone will admit that, but just that little confidence boost followed by getting that win on Friday, the girls have got their tails up at the moment. I just hope we can keep building on that.”

The quick-fire nature of the Super Cup games in which all eight teams were involved in a round-robin format, helped the Rhinos too.

There was no time to get too high after a victory, or too low after a defeat, for a team that won three of its four games en route to a final defeat at the hands of London Pulse.

“Because it was so fast, it felt like in the blink of an eye the quarter was over, it was a really good leveller,” explained Palmer.

“If you play someone over an hour there’s a chance they might pull away, but because it was so short, no team was able to do that.

“For us it was perfect timing. Anything can happen in those sorts of games and for us we played it well and embraced the tournament.

“Reflecting back, to get to a final with the calibre of teams we took wins off, we were absolutely thrilled.”

The new super-shot rule, whereby in the final five minutes of the 15-minute quarters of regular games, goals scored beyond a certain line count double, has also proven a leveller in Rhinos’ first two appointments of the season.

“I know there’s been critics on social media, but for us, we’re really embracing it,” said Palmer.

“The idea was to make all the games closer and it has done that.

“At one point in the game on Friday we were down by nine points and then in the blink of an eye we’re back level because we were going big in the super shot.

"For us it’s kept the game a little bit fresh and it gives a team that maybe on paper isn’t going to be a league winner, a real good shot to get back into games.

“So we’re hoping to cause a few upsets this year and live up to that underdog title.