Wetherby driver Caygill makes race return after two years out

Wetherby's Josh Caygill with his Redline Racing Porsche. Picture: Dan Kathie.

The former British Touring Car Championship driver took a year out of the sport in 2019 due to work and family commitments but his planned return last year was scuppered by the coronavirus lockdown.

Now, over two and a half years since he last raced in the UK, the 31-year-old is raring to go in the Pro-Am class of the prestigious Carrera Cup with multiple title-winning team Redline Racing.

“I’m really enjoying driving the Porsche it’s a unique challenge,” said Caygill.

“One of the key things is my new race engineer, he’s mega and we communicate with each other really well.

“Redline is a mega team, and it’s nice to be part of a team like this – there’s very much a family feel, just a great bunch of lads to be honest.

“They get on with the job very professionally, but have fun too, which is how it should be.”

During the official championship Media Day at the end of March at Brands Hatch, the SMUK and Volkswagen Van Centre Leeds-backed racer hit the ground running, finishing second quickest overall in the Pro-Am on combined times for the day.

“Media Day was decent, but until you get to the first race weekend – and especially the first race – you don’t know where you are,” added Caygill.

“I’ll be going to Snetterton just doing what I do and trying to come away with the best results we possibly can.

“With how things have gone in testing, I think it looks fruitful for a successful first year in Porsche.”