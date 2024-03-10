'We've shown Netball Super League what we're made of' - Leeds Rhinos savour first win of season

Having lost their first three matches of the season, each after making slow first-quarter starts, Rhinos responded in thrilling fashion with a thumping 73-34 win over Strathclyde Sirens at the University of Huddersfield.

Director of netball Liana Leota had called on her players to make a fast start and they did exactly that, surging into a 18-6 lead at the end of the first, and they then built on that in a commanding performance against the other winless team in the league.

Zoe Davies won player of the game for Rhinos and said: “It’s an unreal win, especially in front of a home crowd, it makes it so much sweeter. We hadn’t shown the competition what we’re made of yet and that was the first time you got to see a glimpse of the Leeds Rhinos and what we want to put out there and what we want to promote.