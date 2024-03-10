'We've shown Netball Super League what we're made of' - Leeds Rhinos savour first win of season
Having lost their first three matches of the season, each after making slow first-quarter starts, Rhinos responded in thrilling fashion with a thumping 73-34 win over Strathclyde Sirens at the University of Huddersfield.
Director of netball Liana Leota had called on her players to make a fast start and they did exactly that, surging into a 18-6 lead at the end of the first, and they then built on that in a commanding performance against the other winless team in the league.
Zoe Davies won player of the game for Rhinos and said: “It’s an unreal win, especially in front of a home crowd, it makes it so much sweeter. We hadn’t shown the competition what we’re made of yet and that was the first time you got to see a glimpse of the Leeds Rhinos and what we want to put out there and what we want to promote.
"We still have room to improve but you really noticed the girls trusting the process and themselves today. ”