What channel is the British Grand Prix on? How to watch Silverstone race for FREE this weekend

Sky Sports has exclusive live coverage for the majority of the 22 races on the Formula 1 calendar.

However, this weekend's Grand Prix at Silverstone will be broadcast on Channel 4 and we have included all the information you need to keep up with the action on the track.

How can I watch?

Coverage will begin at 1.30pm on Channel 4, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 for he race which begins at 3pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the action on the service while Channel 4's coverage is available for free.

Is there a stream?

Sky will have the coverage available on Sky Go while Channel 4's online service All 4 will host coverage on the internet.

There is Sky Go and All 4 apps available on mobile, tablet and consoles.

Who is favourite?

Championship leader Max Verstappen (5/4) is favourite, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (19/10). Lewis Hamilton (7/1) and Carlos Sainz (8/1) are behind the pair in the betting.