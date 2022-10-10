Giants head coach Brian Daboll let his players go out and visit London on Friday afternoon as part of their preparations for the week five regular season fixture, one they won 27-22 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Some, like Giants safety Julian Love went to see the sights of London, others like 342lb lineman Dexter Lawrence, went for a nap.

"I didn't end up going. I was resting. I was tired. I love to nap,” quipped the 24-year-old in his fourth season with the Giants.

Dexter Lawrence #97 of the New York Giants. (Picture: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

But he did sample some of the English culture at the team’s base in Ware, just north of the London.

"Ate some fish and chips,” smiled Lawrence. “I almost got kicked out of a place for calling it fries! Had some good curry.”

Asked by The Yorkshire Post if the people in the chippy recognised a group of huge American football players descending on their restaurant, Lawrence replied: "They knew we were big people. They were just kind of like, ‘What do you do? Are you basketball players?’"

Probed further by The Yorkshire Post as to what a big offensive lineman orders at a fish and chip restaurant, Lawrence laughed: "My eyes is bigger than my stomach.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers is sacked by Oshane Ximines #53 of the New York Giants as Dexter Lawrence closes in. (Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"I got like two large cods and a large chip, I call it a fry, but I think it’s chip.”

The fish and chips certainly helped as Lawrence sacked future hall of fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a dominant second-half performance by the Giants D.

"It felt good for a second,” said Lawrence. “One of greatest, a Hall of Famer for sure.

