What next for Tyson Fury after knockout win over Deontay Wilder?

CHAMPION: Tyson Fury. Picture: Getty Images.

After twice knocking down the American - and being sent to the canvass twice himself - Fury landed a monumental right hand on Wilder in the 11th round as the referee waved the fight off as Fury celebrated.

The Gypsy King had hoped to face Anthony Joshua in an undisputed heavyweight clash next but those plans were scuppered before the bout as Oleksandr Usyk defeated Joshua via a unanimous decision last month.

Fury says he is taking a well-earned break before exploring his next options but here is what the next 12 months might look like for the unbeaten heavyweight.

KNOCKOUT BLOW: Deontay Wilder hits the canvass. Picture: Getty Images.

Dillian Whyte or Otto Wallin

Prior to Fury's victory over Wilder, the WBC had ordered that the winner was to face the holder of the WBC interim heavyweight title, a crown currently belonging to Whyte.

Whyte is set to face Otto Wallin at the end of October with the interim title on the line. Wallin will be no walkover for Whyte, with the only blemish on his professional record coming against Fury.

Oleksander Usyk

The WBC was willing to let Fury bypass his mandatory defence if his next fight was to be a heavyweight unification.

However, promoter Eddie Hearn revealed on Saturday that Joshua had triggered his rematch clause with Usyk, with that fight likely to take place in the spring.

That means Fury will have no option but to face Whyte or Wallin in his next contest.

Will Fury-Joshua ever happen?

Possibly. If Joshua manages to reclaim his belts against Usyk and Fury retains his WBC crown against Whyte or Wallin, little will stand in the way of the highly-anticipated bout.