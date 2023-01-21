Eubank Jr wore rainbow armband following his unpleasant exchange with Smith as the pair came in under the middleweight limit for Saturday night’s grudge bout. Sky Sports apologised for “personal and homophobic remarks” at Thursday’s final pre-fight press conference, which turned ugly when Smith made sly references as he questioned Eubank Jr’s sexuality.
Eubank said ahead of the fight: “I’ve always had a great relationship with the public. Whenever I go out, it’s always love, it’s always handshakes, it’s always autographs and pictures.
“I guess the shift would be the online stuff more than anything. You do see more positive comments, you do see ‘I used do be a Benn fan and not like Eubank but now I’m Team Eubank’, which is great. But I don’t know if I’m going to get booed into the arena or cheered on Saturday night. I’m interested to find out.”
Smith said: “If you believe he’s going to be 50 per cent then you’re clueless. Don’t be fooled into thinking I’ve trained at 70 per cent because he says he’s at 50. I’ve trained for the best Chris Eubank, I’ve trained for the most relentless Chris Eubank there’s ever been.
“He wouldn’t underestimate me. He’s paid Roy Jones to fly over from Florida. I’m happy Roy’s in his corner because I know Chris is going to try the Roy Jones stuff and that’s what I feel he lacks.”
What time does it start?
The main card is set to begin from 6pm, with ring-walks for the main event expected from 10pm onwards.
How can I watch?
The fight can be purchased on Sky Sports Box Office for viewers in the UK.
Tale of the tape
33 Age 34
34 Fights 36
32 Wins 32
23 KOs 19
0 Draws 1
2 Losses 3
213 Rounds boxed 228
5ft 11 Height 5ft 9.5in
72.5in Reach 69in
Orthodox Stance Orthodox
11st 5lbs Weight 11st 5lbs
Who is on the undercard?
Richard Riakporhe v Krzysztof Glowacki; Cruiserweight
Ekow Essuman v Chris Kongo; British, Commonwealth and WBC international silver welterweight titles
Joseph Parker v Jack Massey; Heavyweight
Frazer Clarke v Kevin Espindola; Heavyweight
Matty Harris v Jiri Surmanj; Heavyweight
Scott Forrest v Amine Boucetta; Cruiserweight
Frankie Stringer v Christian Narvaez; Lightweight