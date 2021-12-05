What time is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on in the UK? - Lewis Hamilton on pole after drama in qualifying

Hamilton is on pole in the penultimate race of the year after a dramatic end to Saturday's qualifying, with Verstappen starting today's race in third. Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas is second on the grid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What time is it and how can I watch?

Lights out will be at 5.30pm in the UK as Formula 1 gets ready for action at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event, with coverage starting from 4pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the action live online via the SkyGo app.

How does the grid look?

ON POLE: Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Getty Images.

Hamilton avoided two penalties and the unforgiving walls to take pole position as Verstappen sensationally crashed out of qualifying.

Having won the previous two rounds of a scintillating season, Hamilton came here with plenty of momentum but he had to survive two penalty scares in final practice before sealing an important pole on a track where overtaking could be at a premium.

The seven-time world champion was hauled in front of the stewards for allegedly disrespecting double-waved yellow flags and impeding the Haas of Nikita Mazepin – but escaped punishment for the former and was handed only a reprimand for the Mazepin incident.

That left him free to battle for what could prove to be a crucial pole position and he had two average sessions before finding speed in the all-important third.

LATE DRAMA: Max Verstappen is forced to leave his car after hitting the wall in the final round of qualifying. Picture: Getty Images.

He was inches from clipping the barriers as he set the provisional pole time. Verstappen, though, hit the track in the closing seconds and was lighting up the time sheets with a fine run.

The Dutchman would not complete the lap – sitting over 0.200 seconds clear he would put his Red Bull into the wall at the final corner, leaving Hamilton on pole and the championship leader trudging back to the pits.

The grid will line up as follows; Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc. Sergio Perez, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda, Esteban Ocon, Antonio Giovinazzi, Daniel Ricciardo, Kimi Raikkonen, Fernando Alonso, George Russell, Carlos Sainz Jnr, Nicholas Latifi, Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll, Mick Schumacher, Nikita Mazepin.

Can the title be won this weekend?

It is possible for Verstappen to be crowned world champion this weekend. Hamilton is unable to claim his eighth world title today, even if he picks up maximum points and Verstappen scores zero.