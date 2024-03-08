'What's causing it' - Leeds Rhinos desperate to find solution to slow starts in Netball Super League

In each of their three defeats so far, Leeds have found themselves trailing at the end of the first quarter, the fact they threw the very first pass of the season into the arms of an opposition player on opening weekend, casting a spell they have yet to break free from.

Ahead of today’s home game with the other winless team in the league, Strathclyde Sirens at the University of Huddersfield, director of netball Leota has been trying to find out why.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a hard one, as a team we’ve been talking about the slow starts,” she told The Yorkshire Post.

Liana Leota, director of netball for Leeds Rhinos, is still searching for a first win of the season (Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images for England Netball)

“What’s causing it? It’s not fitness, we’ve put them through the wringer and they’re coming out third and fourth quarter.

“We need to get into it a lot earlier, we talked about our warm-up, maybe it needs to be more intense, more game-like, so that when we hit that first quarter we’re ready to go.

“We’ve got a few tweaks for this week but it’s definitely addressing that slow start.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have certainly shown fight, not least last week when they stormed back against Cardiff Dragons in Sheffield only to come up short at the end.

“That’s what I continue to take heart from, especially from round one the growth has been phenomenal,” said Leota.

“I can’t actually ask any more. Now it’s about tactics, critical moments, recognising momentum swings.”