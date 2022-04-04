When is the Grand National? Date, start time and how to watch 2022 event

Crowds will be back at the event for the first time since Tiger Roll triumphed at the 2019 festival.
When is the Grand National?
The meeting runs from Thursday, April 7 to Saturday, April 9 at Aintree Racecourse, just six miles outside of Liverpool. The venue has hosted the National since 1839.
The National is the highlight of the three-day festival and is due to begin at approximately 5.15pm on Saturday.
How can I watch?
ITV and RacingTV will broadcast coverage of the race.
Who are the favourites?
The current favourites (correct as of April 4) to win the race are: Any Second Now 8/1, Snow Leopardess 9/1, Delta Work 9/1, Escaria Ten 10/1, Enjoy D'allen 12/1.
What happened last year?
In 2021, Rachael Blackmore beame the first female jockey to win the race as she steered the Henry de Bromhead-trained Minella Times to victory over stablemate Balko Des Flos.
In 2020, for the first time since World War II, the race was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.