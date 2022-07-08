When is the Wimbledon 2022 final? What time is the final? Who is playing at Wimbledon today?

The competitors in women's singles final has already been decided with Elena Rybakina to face Ons Jabeur while Nick Kyrgios has received a bye into the men's final after Rafael Nadal pulled out of their semi-final with an injury.

World number one Novak Djokovic will face Britain's Cameron Norrie in the other semi-final to decide who faces Kyrgios in this weekend's final.

When is the men's final?

FINALS WEEKEND: At Wimbledon on Saturday and Sunday. Picture: Getty Images.

The men's final will take place on Centre Court on Sunday and is scheduled to begin at 2pm.

It will be Kyrgios's first major singles final with the semi-final between Djokovic and Norrie being held on Friday afternoon.

When is the women's final?

The women's singles showpiece will be held on Centre Court on Saturday, with a scheduled start time of 2pm.

Rybakina beat former champion Simona Halep 6-3 6-3 in the semi-final on Thursday while Jaberu secured a 6-2 3-6 6-1 win over Tatjana Maria in her semi-final at the All England Club on Thursday.

How can I watch?