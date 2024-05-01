Having played a bit-part role while on a two-way from Elite League Manchester Storm in the Seahawks’ inaugural 2022-23 season, the 24-year-old thrived when signing full-time for the 2023-24 campaign.

He was one of the team’s star turns, posting 91 points in 63 league, cup and play-off games, including 33 goals.

But the North Ferriby-born right-hander - who came through the Kingston junior system - has decided to move, presumably back to the Elite League with Sheffield Steelers his most likely destination.

MOVING ON: Forward Finlay Ulrick will not be returning for Hull Seahawks in 2024-25. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

Courtesy of a two-way deal agreed with the Seahawks, Ulrick trained regularly with the Steelers during 2023-24 and made 10 appearances, posting three assists.

“I’m disappointed, not in him, but just to lose a player like that is always tough and everybody knows I like Fin, both as a player and a person,” said Davies, who later lifted Seahawks’ fans spirits on Tuesday evening with the signing of Sheffield Steeldogs’ netminder, Dmitri Zimozdra.

“He’s a great kid and it’s just a real shame that we can’t keep him for a long time.

“Fin’s been a great player for us and he has goals and ambitions that he wants to achieve in his career. I totally understand that and that’s part of why he’s such a good player because he is that kid who wants to better himself.

“He’s been brilliant. I knew what I was going to get from Fin but he has shown that he can produce. He’s got around 90 points this year and he has shown that he’s a top player in this league - any team would miss a player of his quality.