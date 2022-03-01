Keely Hodgkinson and Scott Lincoln named in Great Britain’s World Indoor team

Yorkshire pride: Great Britain shot putter Scott Lincoln of York has been named in Great Britain's World Indfoor Championships side. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Hodgkinson, the Olympic silver medallist in the 800m in Tokyo last summer, will double up in that event and the 4x400m relay.

The 19-year-old from Wigan, who studies at Leeds Beckett University, smashed Kelly Holmes’ national record to take 800m silver at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics and is in strong form on the indoor tracks already this season, having broken the British record over that distance 10 days ago.

Hodgkinson finished second to Jessie Knight in the women’s 400m in Birmingham after using the event to build up speed. Knight has also been selected for the championships in Belgrade which take place between March 18 and March 20.

Rising star: Leeds Beckett University's Keely Hodgkinson is in the World Indoors team for Serbia. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Lincoln’s career trajectory continues to rise.

The 28-year-old who represents City of York Athletics Club won the British indoor title for the sixth time in Birmingham at the weekend but it is the first time he has thrown long enough to hit the qualifying standard for the World Indoor Championships.

He tweeted: “It’s official!! Im going to the WORLD INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS!! buzzing for it! My first major indoors and first world championships!”

They join 2018 world indoor 60m hurdles champion Andrew Pozzi, who secured his place with victory at last weekend’s UK Indoor Championships in Birmingham, and British long jump champion Lorraine Ugen in the 33-strong squad.

Ed Faulds, who recently broke the 400m European under-20 record, is among eight athletes set to make their senior debuts.

America-based Amy-Eloise Markovc, who represents Wakefield Harriers when she is competing in this country, will race in the women’s 3,000m.

Like Hodgkinson at the European Indoors last season, Markovc enjoyed a breakthough international moment when she won the continental title last March.Adding the world title in Serbia later this month is now the ambition.

Marc Scott of Northallerton, who set a new European indoor 5,000m record earlier this year, is also included in the team.

Scott, 28, stopped the clock at seven minutes 53.35 seconds in winning the 3,000m at the UK Indoor Championships in Birmingham on Saturday and it is over that distance that he will compete in Serbia.

“My plan was to make it to Belgrade, and I am confident I can go out there and do well,” said Scott, who beat the great Mo Farah over 10,000m outdoors last summer on his way to an Olympic debut in Tokyo.

“I know the guys I’ll be running against, and I have seen where they are at and I do feel I have a good chance of a medal.”

Ben Higgins of Sheffield and Dearne is in the six-man men’s 4x400m relay squad.

Olympic head coach Christian Malcolm said: “We are pleased to have selected 33 athletes, so far, to represent the country at the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

“Those called-up have earned their vest and I know they’ll all represent their country with pride in Belgrade next month.

“We have a number of athletes who have really stepped up during this indoor season, setting a number of personal bests and season’s bests, so it’ll be exciting to see how they translate that into the championship environment.