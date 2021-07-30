White Rose trio are battling it out for English Amateur title success at Moortown

In the hunt: Mia Eales-Smith of Lindrick GC, is the last Yorkshire woman player remaining in the English Amateur Championship. Picture Bruce Rollinson

George Mason of Wath will face Walker Cup player Jack Dyer in the quarter-final of the men’s English Amateur.

Mason beat Tom Stagg of Salisbury 1up at the former Ryder Cup venue to book his last-eight spot. Earlier Mason defeated fellow White Rose player Jack Maxey of Hornsea 4&2.

He is joined in the quarter-finals by Sam Bairstow of Hallowes who prevailed in the wind and rain against Josh Hill (Trump International Dubai) 4&2.

Out: Lily Hirst of Woodsome Hall lost out 4 & 2 to Annabelle Fuller at Moortown. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Bairstow meets Jack Bigham of Harpenden today.

On the women’s side of the event, Lindrick’s Mia Eales-Smith, below, is the last Yorkshirewoman standing.

Eales-Smith had to withstand an outstanding comeback from Harriet Lynch (Thronden Park) to claim her spot in the last eight.

The Lindrick golfer was six holes ahead with 12 played and despite Lynch winning the next three holes, Eales-Smith held on to record a 3&2 win and set up a mouth-watering tie against Kirsten Rudgeley (Mount Lawley) this morning.

Lily Hirst of Woodsome Hall lost 4&2 to Annabelle Fuller (Roehampton) in their last-16 tie.

In both the men’s and women’s event today the quarters and semis will be played over 18 holes ahead of a 36-hole final tomorrow.

Davina Xanh caused an upset of sorts as she knocked out the in-form Hannah Screen with a notable 3&2 victory in the driving rain at Moortown.