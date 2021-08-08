Who are Yorkshire’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic medallists

18th on the Tokyo 2020 medals table.
That’s above Karsten Warholm and Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s Norway and higher than Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s Jamaica.
Athletes representing Yorkshire won four gold medals, five silver medals and three bronze.
Here’s a list of the county’s gold, silver and bronze medallists including those who were born and still live and train here, and those who are now based in the White Rose for training.
GOLD
1: Tom Pidcock, Leeds, mountain biking
2: Matty Lee, Leeds, 10m synchro diving
3: Jess Learmonth and Jonny Brownlee, Leeds, mixed relay triathlon
4: Oliver Townend, Huddersfield, team eventing
SILVER
1: Bradly Sinden, Doncaster, taekwondo, 67kg
2: Georgia Taylor-Brown, based in Leeds, women’s triathlon
3: James Wilby, City of York swimmer, 4x200m relay
4: Keely Hodgkinson, Leeds Beckett University, 800m
5: Richard Kilty, Middlesbrough, men’s 4x100m relay
BRONZE
1: Charlotte Fry, Driffield, team evening
2: Bryony Page, based in Sheffield, trampolining
3: Jack Laugher, Harrogate, 10m platform
And don’t forget the boxers who train in Sheffield. They won six medals; two gold, two silver, two bronze.
GOLD
1: Lauren Price, boxing women’s middleweight
2: Galal Yafai, boxing, men’s flyweight
SILVER
Ben Whittaker, boxing, light-heavyweight
Pat McCormack, boxing, men’s welterweight
BRONZE
Frazer Clarke, boxing, men’s super-heavyweight
Karriss Artingstall, boxing, women’s featherweight