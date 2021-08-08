Who are Yorkshire’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic medallists

Tom Daley and Leeds's Matty Lee of Team Great Britain won gold in the 10m synchro. (Picture: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

18th on the Tokyo 2020 medals table.

That’s above Karsten Warholm and Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s Norway and higher than Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s Jamaica.

Athletes representing Yorkshire won four gold medals, five silver medals and three bronze.

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson, a student at Leeds Beckett University, reacts with Leeds's Alex Bell after winning silver in the Women’s 800m Final (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Here’s a list of the county’s gold, silver and bronze medallists including those who were born and still live and train here, and those who are now based in the White Rose for training.

GOLD

1: Tom Pidcock, Leeds, mountain biking

2: Matty Lee, Leeds, 10m synchro diving

Doncaster's Bradly Sinden in action against Turkey's Hakan Recber during the Men's 68kg quarterfinal match. SInden would go on to win silver (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

3: Jess Learmonth and Jonny Brownlee, Leeds, mixed relay triathlon

4: Oliver Townend, Huddersfield, team eventing

SILVER

1: Bradly Sinden, Doncaster, taekwondo, 67kg

Leeds-based Georgia Taylor-Brown (right) is congratulated by fellow West Yorkshire athlete Jessica Learmonth after finishing second to take the silver medal in the Women's Triathlon (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

2: Georgia Taylor-Brown, based in Leeds, women’s triathlon

3: James Wilby, City of York swimmer, 4x200m relay

4: Keely Hodgkinson, Leeds Beckett University, 800m

5: Richard Kilty, Middlesbrough, men’s 4x100m relay

BRONZE

1: Charlotte Fry, Driffield, team evening

2: Bryony Page, based in Sheffield, trampolining

3: Jack Laugher, Harrogate, 10m platform

And don’t forget the boxers who train in Sheffield. They won six medals; two gold, two silver, two bronze.

GOLD

1: Lauren Price, boxing women’s middleweight

2: Galal Yafai, boxing, men’s flyweight

SILVER

Ben Whittaker, boxing, light-heavyweight

Pat McCormack, boxing, men’s welterweight

BRONZE

Frazer Clarke, boxing, men’s super-heavyweight