Who is Barclay Brown? The Yorkshire amateur lighting up The 150th Open at St Andrews

The 21-year-old set the early clubhouse lead on Thursday with a round that was four under par before following that up with a solid round on Friday to put him six under. It left him leading the race to become top amateur.

It also means he has made the cut and will be in action on Saturday and Sunday in Scotland and here's all you need to know about one of Yorkshire's rising talents...

Brown was born in Sheffield on January 23, 2001 and attended Birkdale School. He is a member of Hallamshire Golf Club, which is also the home of 2022 US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

Brown qualified for The Open at St Andrews after hitting a a four-under 140 to advance through a 36-hole qualifier at Hollinwell Golf Club in Nottinghamshire.

The 21-year-old attends Stanford University in California - which was also the higher education institution of Tiger Woods - and is studying a degree which majors in economics and minors in international relations. He is set to conclude his studies in two years.

Brown became a scratch golfer at the age of 14 and captained Great Britain and Ireland at the Jacques Leglise Trophy in 2018 and 2019.

BARCLAY BROWN: Has enjoyed a fine two days at The Open. Picture: Getty Images.

In 2022, he finished as a runner-up at two college tournaments - the Pac-12 Championship and the NCAA Regional. In 2021, he won the Cowboy Classic and had eight top-10 finishes.

He played in the 2021 Walker Cup, which is a trophy contested by leading male amateurs from the United States and Great Britain and Ireland competing in two teams. The US won the last tournament 14-12.