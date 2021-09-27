Who will be Europe’s next Ryder Cup captain? Could it be Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood: Won his singles match at the end of his 11th Ryder Cup appearance.

Playing in his record-equalling 11th Ryder Cup, the 48-year-old from Worksop defeated Harris English 1up in his 44th match in the bienniel contest.

“It might be the last match I’ve played in the Ryder Cup,” said an emotional Westwood in the post-event press conference, after having his son Sam on the bag for him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’d rather it wasn’t, but I’m 49 next April, and the likelihood is it is. I got to share it with my son.

Team Europe's Lee Westwood during a press conference after defeat to Team USA at the end of day three of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. (Picture: Anthony Behar/PA Wire)

“They are special moments out there. We got to represent Europe out there this week. It’s a big place. The other team gets to represent the USA. Big place. Represent a lot of people. If you haven’t got pride and passion, then it’s not for you. Don’t even bother turning up.”

It certainly won’t be the last time he is involved in a Ryder Cup, though, as Westwood has made no secret of his desire to succeed Padraig Harrington as Europe’s captain at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome in 2023.

“Obviously I’ve played in a load of Ryder Cups and been a vice captain for Thomas in Paris and it’s something I’d love to do,” said Westwood. “I’m going to have to sit down over the next few months and weigh everything.

“I still feel like I’ve got a lot of golf in me. I said on the last green, could be my last match, and I don’t want it to be.”

Team USA's Harris English and Team Europe's Lee Westwood walk on the 18th hole after the Ryder Cup matches at the Whistling Straits. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Steve Stricker has ruled out a second spell as Ryder Cup captain, despite leading the United States to a record victory over Europe at Whistling Straits.