Who will be Europe’s next Ryder Cup captain? Could it be Lee Westwood

Playing in his record-equalling 11th Ryder Cup, the 48-year-old from Worksop defeated Harris English 1up in his 44th match in the bienniel contest.
“It might be the last match I’ve played in the Ryder Cup,” said an emotional Westwood in the post-event press conference, after having his son Sam on the bag for him.
“I’d rather it wasn’t, but I’m 49 next April, and the likelihood is it is. I got to share it with my son.
“They are special moments out there. We got to represent Europe out there this week. It’s a big place. The other team gets to represent the USA. Big place. Represent a lot of people. If you haven’t got pride and passion, then it’s not for you. Don’t even bother turning up.”
It certainly won’t be the last time he is involved in a Ryder Cup, though, as Westwood has made no secret of his desire to succeed Padraig Harrington as Europe’s captain at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome in 2023.
“Obviously I’ve played in a load of Ryder Cups and been a vice captain for Thomas in Paris and it’s something I’d love to do,” said Westwood. “I’m going to have to sit down over the next few months and weigh everything.
“I still feel like I’ve got a lot of golf in me. I said on the last green, could be my last match, and I don’t want it to be.”
Steve Stricker has ruled out a second spell as Ryder Cup captain, despite leading the United States to a record victory over Europe at Whistling Straits.
That honour is likely to go to Zach Johnson, one of Stricker’s vice-captains, who is favourite to try and lead the US to a first win on European soil since 1993.