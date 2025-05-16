WHEN it came to the rebuild starting in earnest for Sheffield Steeldogs last summer, Ben Morgan was central to the project.

He may have seen the coaching responsibilities passed on to Slava Koulikov - who made the switch from NIHL National rivals Peterborough Phantoms last week - but Morgan still has a vital role to play.

Having missed out on the play-offs in 2023-24 during the first year under the ownership of Sheffield Steelers’ supremo Tony Smith, the Steeldogs comfortably made the post-season under Morgan last time around, the 37-year-old defenceman having been restored to the player-coach role he fulfilled for the club from 2017-20.

And while he is back for the 2025-26 campaign in just a playing role for his 14th season with the team - 19 if you include the previous Scimitars team - Morgan’s leadership qualities are clearly still something the new head coach will rely upon.

BACK FOR MORE: Ben Morgan returns for his 14th season with Sheffield Steeldogs. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

“Morgs’ commitment to this club is second to none,” said Koulikov. “His leadership has been a cornerstone of the Steeldogs locker room for many seasons.

“On the ice, his composure, experience, and hockey IQ make him an invaluable asset. Off the ice, he’s just as important - he has a great attitude and a team-first mentality that lifts everyone around him.”

Morgan hailed the decision to bring in Koulikov to succeed him behind the bench as an “excellent appointment” and vowed to play his part in helping the club continue its development.

“It doesn’t feel like 14 years but I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to be able to play for our club again next season,” said Morgan.

“We’ve made an excellent appointment in Slava and I’m really looking forward to playing under his leadership having heard nothing but positive things about his coaching style and philosophy.”

Hull Seahawks yesterday confirmed that defenceman and assistant coach Dave Phillips will be returning for the 2025-26 campaign as part of the two-year deal he signed last summer.