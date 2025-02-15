ONE trophy from last year’s grand slam may have been snatched away from them earlier this week, but Colton Saucerman is confident Sheffield Steelers have what it takes to stay the distance in the race for the most prized piece of silverware in UK hockey.

This weekend the Steelers are free of any distractions given their Challenge Cup semi-final exit at the hands of Cardiff Devils on Wednesday, a result which allows them to concentrate fully on trying to rein in leaders Belfast Giants and retain their Elite League championship.

With 18 games remaining, time is on the Steelers’s side - just. But there is little, if any, room for error.

Ahead of last night’s home game for Belfast against Fife Flyers, the gap between them and the second-placed Steelers was eight points. Given the visitors’ troubles this season, that gap is likely to increase to 10 points by the time the top two meet at the Utilita Arena on Sunday (face-off 4pm).

If the Steelers are to entertain any hope of overhauling tomorrow’s visitors, it is a must-win game - but then so is tonight’s encounter at Guildford Flames.

It’s a case of the Steelers’ having to play near-perfect hockey between now and when the curtain falls on the regular season on April 6.

Saucerman believes the Steelers are capable of picking away at the Giants’ lead over the coming weeks.

“There is still a lot of hockey to play and it’s going to take the full season,” said Saucerman. “You’re not going to see this group give up and lose hope because we’re however many points back - we’re going to fight to the end and definitely make this thing interesting.

IN THE MIX: Colton Saucerman is confident Sheffield Steelers can stay in the hunt for the Elite League regular season title. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“One of the things we’ve relied on in those times (this season) when we’ve been struggling is our experience in winning.

“It provides that confidence that we have faith in what we do and that our system works and now that we’re clicking again, I like the way we’re going and as long as we continue to take care of business we’ll be right in it right at the end.”

Saucerman acknowledges it has been difficult to emulate the form of 2023-24.

“Every journey is different,” he added. “Were we going to go 60 and 9 or whatever and have the same season that we had last year? I don’t think anybody came into this season thinking that.

TOP TWO: Sheffield Steelers will hope to keep up the pressure on Elite League leaders Belfast Giants this weekend. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“It’s a different group and a different vibe but we’ve found a way to be successful with the group we have (this year) and I like the way we’re playing right now.

“The hardest thing to do in sport is repeat, no? So we know we’re going to get everybody’s best every single night because they want to beat the champs and we’ve got to be ready for that and be prepared.