MATTY DAVIES believes new import forward Jordy Stallard could prove the key to unlocking Hull Seahawks’ wait for landing silverware in NIHL National.

The 27-year-old Canadian was unveiled on Friday as Hull’s third of the four imports they are allowed for the 2025-26 campaign.

A fifth round 125th overall pick for the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Draft, Stallard makes the switch to East Yorkshire having spent last season with Fife Flyers in the Elite League..

It proved a troubled year for the Flyers, who finished rock-bottom, having seen many players exit early.

Stallard - having arrived in November - was one of those who stuck it out until the bitter end, a quality which was another tick as far as Seahawks’ head coach Davies was concerned.

He posted six goals and 10 assists in 43 appearances for the Flyers in what was the second taste of life in the UK’s top tier, having started the 2022-23 season with Manchester Storm before quickly moving on to Germany’s third tier with EHC Klostersee.

“Jordy is a player that we don’t see a lot of in this league with the kind of resume that he has,” said Davies.

“If you look at his career and also talking to him, anywhere where he has been and been able to settle, he’s put up really good numbers.

NEW FACE: Jordy Stallard is backed to have a positive impact on Hull Seahawks for the 2025-26 NIHL National season. Picture courtesy of Jill McFarlane/EIHL Media.

“Going back to his time at University, he had two really good years before Covid came in.

“It’s just about him getting settled somewhere, around people he really likes and having somebody like me that will put a lot of trust in him to just come here and play, to go out there and enjoy it and win.

“And that was the first thing he said to me, that he was ready to try and win something. That was music to my ears and something that stuck with me when it came down to signing him.”

Stallard’s move to Hull brings him back alongside former team-mate Johnny Corneil, who played alongside him in Canada’s USports league for Acadia University.

BOOSTED: Hull Seahawks' head coach, Matty Davies. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The pair played alongside one another in the two seasons leading up to the Covid pandemic and the likelihood is that Davies will pair them together for the Seahawks.

Corneil proved the perfect sounding board for Davies when it came to making his decision over Stallard.

“I trust Jonny and if he says how good a player Jordy is, that’s good enough for me,” added Davies. “Also, they have already got that chemistry.

“Jordy is a big centre that can play in all situations. He’s good at both ends of the ice, so he is somebody who I believe is going to be successful in this league.