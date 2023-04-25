RYAN ALDRIDGE believes the allowance of an extra import player for the 2023-24 NIHL National season can only help make the league stronger.

IN FAVOUR: Ryan Aldridge believes upping the import quota to three per team will help strengthen NIHL National across the board. Picture courtesy of John Victor

​The decision to up the limit to three Non-British Trained players (NBTs) was revealed by the team owners shortly before the Final Four Play-off Weekend in Coventry, where head coach Aldridge saw his Leeds Knights team add the post-season crown to the league championship they had already won.

Import quotes are often a source of fierce debate among both team owners and, subsequently, fans and followers of the sport in the UK.

Whereas the full-time professional Elite League currently allows 14 import slots per team - with rumours that is to rise to 15 for the 2023-24 season - NIHL National is regarded as a development league in which British players can gain invaluable ice time and grow their skillset and experience further before, in some cases, going on to play at a higher level.

The English Premier League, effectively the predecessor to NIHL National, allowed five imports before its demise in 2017.

When the NIHL National was formed in 2019, it allowed only two imports, with neither being allowed on the ice at the same time, an element of the restriction which was scrapped for the 2022-23 campaign.

Now, with a three-import limit - with all three allowed on the ice at the same time - teams will have a greater degree of flexibility, while retaining the vast majority of their roster spots for British players.

And even though Aldridge supports the increased import quota, given the success he has already enjoyed with a line-up saturated by talented, in most cases, young Brits, he’s not even sure whether he will utilise it fully.

“It will make the league stronger,” said Aldridge, who confirmed on Friday night that veteran centre Matt Haywood would be returning for a second season at ‘The Castle’.

“As a British coach do I agree with it? I think it will help those teams down the bottom out and I think Basingstoke not being involved next season will also make this a stronger league across the board.

“For the top teams, do they need one (an extra import)? Do we need an extra import?

“In the grand scheme of things probably not - so there’s no guarantee that we’ll be using up a third import slot anyway, but the option is there.

“If the right players become available I will take British players anyway.”

Aldridge struck gold with his import players last season, Grant Cooper being the league’s leading points-scorer with 71 in just 32 games before moving up to the EIHL with Belfast Giants and enjoying a treble-winning season.

Fellow Canadian Zach Brooks also proved a hit, posting 94 points, including 29 goals, in just 55 games while Jake Witkowski - Cooper’s mid-season replacement - also highlighted his talent in a big way, scoring 59 points, including 19 goals, in only 28 appearances.

