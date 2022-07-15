Wigan 60 Hull FC 0: ‘It was pretty much men versus boys’ admits Brett Hodgson

Winger French scored seven tries to break the record of most tries in a single Super League game, surpassing Lesley Vainikolo’s six scores back in 2005.

Jai Field also crossed twice for Wigan, while there were further tries from Liam Marshall and Harry Smith with Smith adding eight goals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peet said: “He (French) has been great for a while for us. He has done some special things, and tonight was a night he could showcase the talent he has got.

Wigan Warriors' Bevan French celebrates scoring their ninth try and his seventh of the game. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

“That’s what we love about him. He has got so much ability, he does a lot of selfless stuff and his team-mates love him. He’s a pleasure to work with on a daily basis. He got everything he deserved tonight.

“I see it as a privilege to be involved with this group of players. They commit to one another on a weekly basis. Even last week when we didn’t get the result, I remained proud of them. I know when we play well we are a good team. There is more to it than that, they are a good set of fellas.

“All you can do is respond. You cannot fix last week, you cannot go back in time. You can only worry about the present moment and I thought the lads were pretty flawless. We are just going to enjoy our journey together.”

Hull coach Brett Hodgson admitted it was men against boys.

Hull FC's coach Brett Hodgson. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Hodgson was clearly hurting and he admits that performance was just not good enough as they crashed to their fifth defeat in six matches.

Hodgson said: “Wigan were exceptional. They were hurting from the loss last week against St Helens and the way that happened. It was pretty much men versus boys for the majority of the contest. I am disappointed, obviously, there were reasons why we performed like that, but it is still not good enough.