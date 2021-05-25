William Buick sticks with Dante winner Hurricane Lane for Derby

The jockey also had first refusal on stablemate One Ruler as he seeks a second win in the blue riband race following the victory of Masar in 2018.

But he appears to have sided with Hurricane Lane after James Doyle partnered the Charlie Appleby-trained and Godolphin-owned One Ruler in a racecourse gallop at Epsom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten horses have completed the Dante-Derby double – no trial for the Classic can boast such an impressive record – and Hurricane Lane’s win at York appeared impressive.

William Buick intends to stay loyal to hurricane Lane in the Cazoo Derby after winning the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York on the colt. Photo: York Racecourse.

Though the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes is run over 10 furlongs, the colt gave every indication that the step up in trip to a mile and a half at Epsom will not be an issue as he asserted in the final furlong at the Knavesmire.

However, while Appleby was pleased that One Ruler appeared to adapt to Epsom’s unique undulations, doubts about the horse’s stamina appear to have swayed Buick in favour of Hurricane Lane.

“William (Buick) had the choice of them and we spoke about it,” explained the trainer.

“Without putting too much pressure on William I said it would be helpful from the team’s point of view to make a call as it gives James (Doyle) the chance to ride him here if he is going to be riding him in the Derby.

“William said it is not very often that you get the chance to ride a Dante winner in the Derby so his mind was firmly set on staying with Hurricane Lane and therefore James is first man to be jumping up on One Ruler.

He added: “I’m delighted with Hurricane Lane. As you saw at York he is one of those characters that is very laid back. He just goes about his business but he has come out of the race very well.

“One Ruler and Hurricane Lane are two different horses. One Ruler has solid Group One two year old form and is a Group Three winner at two as well as winning the Autumn Stakes, which is a great race to have coming into a three year old career

“Hurricane Lane on the other hand had one run on bottomless ground at the back end of last year at Newmarket. He then came out and did what he did at Newbury before going to York. He comes here as an unexposed horse. He wouldn’t have the natural pace of One Ruler.

William Buick is to partner Dante winner Hurricane Lane in the Derby next month.

“Hurricane Lane – you wouldn’t have been dropping into Group One company as a three-year-old over a mile as he is very much a staying type. As we saw in the Dante his best work was in the last couple of hundred yards. Everything bodes well to step him up to a mile and a half as it might seek further improvement.

“The day of Masar winning the 2018 Derby was one we will never forget from myself, my family and the team’s point of view. He was the first horse to win in the Goldolphin blue and for His Highness and the Royal family to be here it was a very special occasion. We all know winning the Derby is something everyone would love to have on their CV.”

In other news, Leyburn trainer Karl Burke – whose stable’s 2013 Dante winner Libertarian was third in the Derby under the aforementioned Buick – says the two-year-old filly Honey Sweet is a horse to follow.

She made a winning debut at Nottingham on Sunday under Clifford Lee and Burke believes she has a lot of potential. “I’ve always thought a lot of her,” said the trainer who has still to decide whether to hand Honey Sweet an entry at Royal Ascot. “I think there’s loads of improvement there. All of mine improve for a run.”

Burke could be represented by the fillies Rhinoplasty and Guilded in the Hilary Needler Trophy at Beverley on Saturday. The feature race of the year on the Westwood, it, too, is an Ascot trial and entries include Jilly Cooper for Middleham trainer Mark Johnston. Named after the celebrated author, she’ll be making her racecourse debut if she runs.