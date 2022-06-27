Wimbledon 2022: Emma Raducanu fit and raring to go for Centre Court appearance

The US Open champion has been in a race against time to be fit for the Championships since sustaining a side strain in Nottingham nearly three weeks ago.

Raducanu stopped short of saying she is pain-free, but said: “I think that this week was a good build-up. Definitely there were moments earlier on in the week we weren’t really sure. We were sort of going to see how the week goes. But it went pretty well.

“And now it’s full steam ahead. Everyone’s really looking forward to it. We’re all ready. Right now I’m fit. I’m ready to go.”

FIT AGAIN: Emma Raducanu has overcome her injury problems in time for Wimbledon. Pictures: John Walton/PA Wire

Raducanu sparked alarm by pulling out of a scheduled second practice session on Friday against Garbine Muguruza on Court One but she played down the significance, saying: “We just had to react to the situation.

“I already practised in the morning. So we all collectively thought it was the best decision to pass on the afternoon session.”

Raducanu’s return to Wimbledon caps a whirlwind first year on tour in which she has gone from a largely unknown wild card fresh out of school to a global star and face of the tournament.

Her clash with dangerous Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck on Monday will be her first experience of playing on Centre Court, with the attention and expectation enormous.

Raducanu is determined to embrace everything that comes with her change in circumstance while channelling the same youthful exuberance that carried her to the fourth round here last year and then the silverware in New York.

“This year I get such a special feeling walking around the grounds,” she said.

“I definitely feel that people are behind me. Even from some of the people working on the tournament, they’re like, ‘You got this’. Just cheering me on. That’s pretty special in itself. One of the perks is I don’t need to cross the road at Aorangi to practise now on Court 28 or something. That’s definitely a perk.

“I feel like last year I came straight out of my exams, I was fresh, ready to play.

“I feel the same excitement this year, because I think Wimbledon just brings that out of me especially. But I’m definitely looking forward to it. Just going to play like a kid who just loves playing tennis. It’s always my dream to step out on Centre Court.