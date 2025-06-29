JACK DRAPER insists he is ready to step into Andy Murray’s shoes and carry the hopes of a nation at Wimbledon over the next fortnight.

The 22-year-old goes into his home grand slam as the world No 4 and a genuine contender despite having only won two matches at the All England Club in his career.

He was upset in the second round last year by compatriot Cameron Norrie in Murray’s final appearance at Wimbledon but since then has reached the US Open semi-finals and won his first Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells.

“Obviously when Andy retired, they said I was the next in line,” said Draper.

GREAT HOPE: Jack Draper pictured during a practice session at Wimbledon on Sunday. Picture: John Walton/PA

“I know it’s Wimbledon coming up, but I don’t think I really thought about it then, and I’ve improved so much and put myself in this position.

“I’ll do my best to keep trying and improving, to show my best tennis out there, to hopefully present myself as the player and the person I want to be.

“Obviously Andy has done an unbelievable job of that and has been incredibly successful and has become adored by the nation.

"It’s obviously big shoes to fill. I’m aware of that. At the same time I’m confident in myself that hopefully I can inspire people like Andy has done.”

PREPARATION: Jack Draper, pictured following a practice session at Wimbledon on Sunday. Picture: John Walton/PA

Draper is a good friend of Murray but he has not yet leaned too much on either the Scot’s or predecessor Tim Henman’s many years of experience of being the great British hope.

“I haven’t spoken to them too much, in all honesty, but I know they’re there if I need them,” said Draper, who is the only seed among 23 British singles hopefuls who will take to the grass courts at SW19 in the coming days.

“Obviously, everyone has a different way of dealing with their emotions and dealing with things.

“Andy has given me an amazing amount of feedback and advice over the years. I think one of the biggest things is everyone is on their different journey.

“He also said he doesn’t like to interfere. I think he’s very reluctant to comment on anything to do with me because he understands what it’s like to be in this position, to have people asking me stuff all the time about things.

“I know Andy’s right there for me if I need him anytime. There may come a point where I ask him a few things, and I’m sure he’ll come back and be extremely helpful and supportive, as always.”

Draper’s prospects do not appear to have been helped by a brutal draw that put his French Open conqueror Alexander Bublik, young star Jakub Mensik, Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner all in his path.

But the fourth seed is not yet looking past his first-round opponent, Argentina’s Sebastian Baez, who he faces tomorrow.

“I haven’t looked at that at all,” he said. “I look at my first round, who I have.

"I respect every person in the draw. Obviously I’ve got Baez on Tuesday, and I’m not looking further than that.

“I know he’s a strong player. He’s here off his own merit. I look no further than him.