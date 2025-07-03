Dan Evans admitted that his defeat to seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic could be his last match on Centre Court before playing down retirement talk.

Birmingham-born Evans, once the top-ranked British player with a career high of 21, had seen his world ranking drop as far as 217 ahead of the grass court season.

The 35-year-old wildcard won a Battle of the Brits against Derbyshire’s Jay Clarke to set up a meeting with the Grand Slam singles titles record holder in Novak Djokovic – who has also been the focus of retirement talk.

Djokovic admitted that Wimbledon might be his best chance at slam number 25 after finishing runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz in the last two years.

NOT OVER YET: Dan Evans (right) after his defeat to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. Picture: John Walton/PA

The 38-year-old Serb showed why he is still a serious contender with trademark clean groundstrokes from both wings and an unwavering ability to absorb pressure in a 6-3 6-2 6-0 win.

But Evans has always been a fierce competitor, and it took 10 break points for Djokovic to hit the front at 5-3 in the first set.

The former world No 1 served out with ease before a different story played out in the second set, this time taking his first break opportunity when the Brit missed a forehand volley wide.

Djokovic, widely regarded as the best returner of serve in tennis history, was able to hit winners from the Evans serve to set up another three break points, the first of which he converted for a 4-1 lead.

PEANUTS: Jack Pinnington Jones plays a backhand against Flavio Cobolli in their second round match on day four of Wimbledon Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Evans managed to stop the rot by holding his final second set service game, but Djokovic, still the sixth best player in the world, served out the set and continued a run of seven games in a row to win in 1 hour 47 minutes.

“I wanted to win the match, I believed I could win the match, I felt confident. It’s just such a hard task at hand,” said Evans, who had won his only previous matchup with Djokovic at Monte Carlo in 2021.

“Of course, it’s disappointing. I thought he played very well, it’s pretty obvious why he’s as good as he is on that court. I appreciated the chance to play on Centre Court again. The bottom line is I may never get another chance. I thought about that on the court.”

Evans’ rise back into the world’s top 175 thanks to several match wins during the grass court season will be good enough for automatic entry into US Open qualifying.

Asked about plans going forward, Evans didn’t rule out retirement but suggested he might make it to New York: “I’ve been so into the grass season, I’ve not really scheduled going forward.

“I need to sit down, look at what that looks like, if I want to go away straight away.

“There will have to come a time where I make a plan. I imagine qualifying for the US Open will probably be my goal if I had to put a stamp on it now. I think I’ve still got some tennis in me.”

Surrey’s Jack Pinnington Jones was another of the 10 Brits to reach round two of singles action this year.

The 22-year-old, who sharpened his grass court tools with a run to the final at Yorkshire’s Ilkley Open, opened Thursday’s proceedings on the characterful Court 18.

However, it was his Italian opponent Flavio Cobolli, a former full-back in AS Roma’s academy, who hogged the limelight in the first set.

“He played a really aggressive, fast-paced first set. It sort of caught me off guard,” admitted Pinnington Jones after falling behind 6-1 in 22 minutes to the No 22 seed.

Grass courts are noted for a low bounce and fast play, but a wicked topspin backhand from Cobolli jumped up shoulder height to earn a mishit from the Brit and help the 23-year-old to three break points.

The Italian converted the second of them, moving Pinnington Jones around the court and forcing a desperate backhand lob which set up a simple smash.

Loud chants of ‘Flavio’ from the strong Italian contingent, some coming from the balcony of the media pavilion which provides a bird’s eye view of Court 18, suggested that they thought their man was well on the way.

Pinnington Jones was determined to make things awkward, getting the break back.

But after seeing set point go begging in the tiebreak, his opponent was able to convert at the first time of asking, before cruising in the third set.

“Obviously not the result I wanted, but Flavio is the highest ranked player I’ve played,” commented Pinnington Jones on his 6-1 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 defeat in just under 2 hours.

“Two sets to love down, it kind of looked like I was climbing Everest. I haven’t played many five-setters.”

The world No 281 is now looking to use his £99,000 prize money sensibly to further his career after recently leaving the American college system to play full-time on the tour.

“I’m looking at it as an investment in my tennis,” Pinnington Jones said.