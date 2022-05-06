Doncaster's Bradly Sinden will be competing for GB at the European Championships. Picture by Mike Egerton/PA.

Huddersfield teenager Aliyah Powell, a bronze medallist at the 2019 World Championships, will compete in the -57kg weight division.

Caden Cunningham, also from Huddersfield, gets the nod at -87kg and will be hoping to add to the three medals he has already won this year.

Bradly Sinden, of Doncaster, was a silver medallist at the last European Championships and an Olympic runner-up last year in Tokyo.

He will aim to add to his tally in the 68kg competition.

The championships will be staged at the Regional Arena, Sportcity, from May 19-22 and in an exclusive opportunity we can offer one lucky reader the chance to win a family ticket (two adults and two children aged 16 years and under) to watch the Yorkshire trio and other stars of GB Taekwondo and Para Taekwondo.

The winner will receive a family ticket plus an overnight stay in Manchester to watch the Championships on Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22.

The ticket will give access to all four sessions over the weekend and accommodation includes breakfast staying at either the Holiday Inn Hotel Manchester Central or the Park Inn Manchester, courtesy of CSE, the official Accommodation Partner of the event.

TERMS & CONDITIONS

WHO CAN ENTER

1. Thecompetition is open to UK, Channel Islands and Isle of Man residents aged 18 years or over only, excluding employees of the promoter, their immediate families, and anyone else professionally connected with the competition.

HOW TO ENTER

2. To enter, email [email protected] under the subject header Taekwondo Competition and answer this simple question: Which colour medal did Bradly Sinden win at the Tokyo Olympics?

3. Entries must be received by The Yorkshire Post by 5pm on Thursday May 12.

Any entries received after this will not be considered and will not be valid.

4. Thecompetition is free to enter, although data charges from your network operator and internet service providers’ fees may apply.

PRIZE

5. There will be one winner.

6. The winner will receive one family pass* for two days to the European Taekwondo Championships. A family pass covers two adults and two children aged 16 years and under. The pass will provide admission to the event for two sessions per day (heats and finals), for two days.

The prize also includes one night’s accommodation with breakfast in a family room at either the Holiday Inn Hotel Manchester Central or the Park Inn Manchester (courtesy of CSE, the official Accommodation Partner)

7. The European Taekwondo Championships take place May 19-22, 2022. This prize is for this event ONLY. It is not transferable to another event/date and there will be no alternative offered.

WINNER SELECTION AND CONTACT

8. The winner will be selected at random from all entries received by the stated closing date by a closed computer generated system. We will have the final overall decision over winner selection and this decision is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

9. The winner will be contacted by email no later than Friday, May 13.

10. If you are a winner, you will have seven days to claim your prize. If you do not respond within that time period, you may forfeit your prize. We reserve the right to award the prize to another winner if we are unable to make contact with you on the platform on which you entered the competition.

11. In the event of any dispute regarding these terms and conditions, conduct, results or any fault, misunderstanding, mistake or dispute concerning the operation of a competition, including the correctness or acceptability of any answers given by winners, or the operation of any technical/communications system, our decision shall be final.

GENERAL

12. British Taekwondo is the promoter and prize provider of the competition Our registered office is at Manchester Regional Arena, Rowsley Street, Manchester, England, M11 3FF. For any queries or issues in relation to the competition, please contact [email protected]

13. These terms and conditions shall be governed by the laws of England and Wales and are subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.