WIN five tickets to Doncaster's world famous St Leger Festival

Win tickets to the St Leger Festival at Doncaster.

The highly-anticipated Betfred St Leger Festival makes its grand return to Doncaster Racecourse this September, and we’re giving five lucky winners the chance to win a pair of county tickets to Doncaster Cup Day on Friday September 12.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

The Betfred St Leger Festival is a major highlight of the flat racing season that’s deeply embedded in the history of the sport and Doncaster Cup Day is known to host some of the most prestigious racing across the four days.

Experience an unmissable day of world-class horse racing, combined with live entertainment and fine cuisine with this fantastic competition.

Enter now for your chance to win tickets and experience the Betfred St Leger Festival in unparalleled style. It’s guaranteed to be a day you will never forget!

All you have to do is answer this simple question:

Where is the Betfred St Leger Festival held?

a) Doncaster Eco-Power Stadium

b) Doncaster Athletics Club

c) Doncaster Racecourse

How to enter

Email your answer to [email protected] (entering St Leger comp as the email subject). Please include full contact details including a daytime telephone number.

The closing date for entries is Thursday, September 4, at 5pm. The first five correct entries chosen at random after the deadline will win the prize. Normal National World competition rules apply.