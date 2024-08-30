HARD GOING: Josh Waller got on the target for GB but it was too late to prevent a 6-2 defeat to Norway - the result ending GB's bid to reach the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Picture: James Assinder/IHUK Media

GREAT BRITAIN’S hopes of making their first Winter Olympics since 1948 are over after they were beaten 6-2 by Norway in Aalborg.

Coming on the back of their opening 3-1 loss to hosts Denmark 24 hours earlier, it means Pete Russell’s team cannot finish top of the group to qualify for the Milan-Cortina Games in Italy in February 2026.

In truth, their hopes were hanging by a thread going into their clash with Norway having lost that opening game.

They came up against a Norwegian team containing star quality, too, with Minnesota Wild’s Matt Zuccarello on the ice and playing an integral role in his team taking a 5-0 lead into the third period.

SPECIAL DAY: Great Britain's Mark Richardson leads the way in all-time appearances. Picture: James Assinder

GB gave themselves brief hope when they reduced the deficit to three goals with with eight minutes remaining through strikes from Josh Waller and Ben Davies, but Norway were quick to respond with a sixth goal of their own through Ken Andre Olimb to put the game beyond reach.

GB trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes through a double from Norway captain Patrick Thoresen, who made it a hat-trick just 35 seconds into the second period.

Further strikes came from Johannes Johannesen and Emilio Pettersen as GB struggled to get a foothold in the game.

Before the game, defenceman Mark Richardson was presented with a commemorative trophy and made captain after he became GB’s all-time leader in appearances as he moved onto 117 caps.

It moved the Cardiff Devils’ veteran one ahead of former GB captain Jonathan Phillips, the former Sheffield Steelers’ forward now playing for Sheffield Steeldogs in the NIHL.

Phillips is out in Aalborg as part of the GB backroom team and was on hand to be part of a special presentation before the game.

GB general manager, Andy Buxton, said: "I have been doing this role for 17 years and Richie was an important member of the team before I even started, which just shows the incredible length of service he has given to GB.