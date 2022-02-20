Winter Olympics: Silver medallist Bruce Mouat determined to add gold next time around

Bruce Mouat has vowed to bounce back from the heartbreak of having to settle for a silver medal and emulate Eve Muirhead’s march to the top of an Olympic podium.

By Mark Staniforth, PA
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 12:46 pm
Great Britain's Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan, Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie and Ross Whyte celebrate with their silver medals in Beijing. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

Muirhead’s success came less than 24 hours after Mouat and team-mates Hammy McMillan, Grant Hardie and Bobby Lammie were brilliantly snuffed out by Swedish skip Niklas Edin in their own gold medal match.

“That gold medal looked very good on them and now it’s down to hard work from the boys so that we can be the ones putting one on in four years’ time,” said Mouat.

“The loss is going to hurt for a while. The guys and I have got the same drive to get back in 2026 and fight hard for that gold medal.We came so close coming into an extra end with Niklas, but we’re going to give it our all. It’s been a dream of ours for a lifetime.

“Eve has been a great ambassador for our sport for so long now. What a resilient team that is. They’ve had to battle so hard over the last 12 months to get to this point and I’m over the moon for them.”

Bruce MouatEve Muirhead