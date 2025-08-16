Women's Rugby World Cup on our doorstep in Yorkshire: Don't you dare miss it - Rob Vickerman

The Women’s Rugby World Cup kicks-off on Friday night and makes its first stop in York next Saturday. Former England Sevens player Rob Vickerman is urging you to get behind it.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rugby royalty is on the horizon in the County’s Capital over the next month and I hope this acts as a call to action for the Yorkshire sporting fraternity to support the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

There are a staggering 125 rugby union clubs in Yorkshire, including nine universities and more than 150 schools, playing everywhere from Championship to a (very!) social level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Undoubtedly, Yorkshire is a great rugby county and one and I was privileged enough to represent as a schoolboy and to come through the ranks of in the region’s flagship Premiership team.

Global superstar: Ilona Maher of the USA (Picture: Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

I personally still cite Yorkshire as a rugby hotbed, and whilst there has been no ‘Premiership’ rugby union men’s team for more years than I care to remember, there is an opportunity to see some international rugby, with top-tier teams and outstanding female players on our very doorstep this August and September.

The sporting show will feature Olympic Gold medallists, past World Cup Winners and Hall of Famers, and it is upon us as the sporting Yorkshire public to get behind these incredible women and teams and to champion the global competition, which is also featuring, prime time, on the BBC.

York is hosting six matches, the most of any other host city – and I can guarantee if you are reading this as fan of sport generally you will be captured by the athleticism, ferocity and sheer dedication of some of female players and teams that I have the privilege to watch over the recent years as a commentator within the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amongst them there are three players that will be headline acts across the tournament.

Captain Sophie de Goede of Canada (Picture: Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe is the female equivalent of Jonah Lomu, the destructive New Zealander has amassed 49 tries in 29 appearances in XVs for the Black Ferns, on top of her 256 tries in Sevens, she would be worth the ticket price alone.

Her levels of intimidation in the pre-game Haka are adorned in countless viral clips, and she plays with the pride of her nation with often brutal physicality.

Canada has their own powerhouse in Sophie De Goede. It is fitting that rugby is often cited as a game for all shapes and sizes, and as one of the biggest in the Canadian team, De Goede also kicks their goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is an all-round ball player, despite being in a position usually cited as a ‘boiler room’ – so expect her to have many positive impacts in their game vs the South Pacific Islanders, Fiji, themselves usually the offload Queens.

New Zealand's fearsome Portia Woodman-Wickliffe of the Black Ferns (Picture: Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

Speaking of Queens, the unequivocal Rugby Queen of Social Media, Ilona Maher, would be the one player that truly is recognised as a global rugby name as the most followed player of the game – and it’s not even close, clocking circa eight million across her hugely entertaining accounts, more than five times that of the nearest male player in second.

She uses her platforms to promote body positivity, female empowerment, and a positive self-image – although if you watch her for 80 minutes, it may come as a surprise that she has any degree of self-preservation of her body given the way the United States star throws herself into carries and massive defensive hits.

There is also more to be said for the wider support of these teams in Yorkshire over the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a county that is clearly underpinned by the grassroots and community game, there is not enough top-level engagement demanded for what was once the provider of one in seven male England Rugby players (as cited by honorary Yorkshireman Stuart Lancaster!).

The recent England men’s open training session at the very same stadium that will host these six fixtures, the York Community Stadium, attracted 6,000 people there to watch.

It is brilliant to see that level of engagement, and it will hopefully provide reason for England Rugby to take notice for future events. However, there is a less celebrated side of this event. Of the 36 players at the session, not one was from Yorkshire. That is tough to take.

Conversely, this brilliant England Women’s team, who are white hot favourites to take the title (and haven’t lost in over 1,000 days!), features no less than four Yorkshire players, two of which, Zoe Aldcroft (2021) and Ellie Kildunne (2025) have been voted World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A generational moment is on the horizon for these players waiting to compete in a home World Cup and the wider statement and call to action remains.

If we all in Yorkshire want to have even more representation at the next World Cup see more top flight rugby, and celebrate success building towards this already record-breaking World Cup, we have to get to York and support the matches.

I’ll hopefully see you there.

Rugby World Cup coming to Yorkshire and the North

​​The Rugby World Cup kicks-off in Sunderland on Friday, August 22, when England face the United States.

Sixteen teams across four pools will then contest the group stages over the next three weekends.

York’s LNER Stadium will host six pool games:

Sat Aug 23: Canada v Fiji, 5.30

Sun Aug 24: New Zealand v Spain, 5.30

Sat Aug 30: USA v Australia, 7.30

Sun Aug 31: Italy v South Africa, 3.30

Sat Sep 6: USA v Samoa, 1.30

Sun Sep 7: Japan v Spain, 12.00

Knockout stages begin following weekend.

The final is scheduled for Saturday, September 27 at Twickenham.