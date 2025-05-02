Women's Tour of Britain in Yorkshire: Routes revealed including Dalby Forest and Saltburn Bank

The usual mix of rugged coastal paths and punchy climbs highlight the two routes the best women’s peloton in the world will negotiate through Yorkshire next month.

The Lloyds Tour of Britain Women is headed to the north east of the region on the opening two days of the four-day race on Thursday, June 5, and Friday, June 6. And as has become tradition when Yorkshire hosts major cycling events dating back to the Tour de France in 2014, grippy terrain and one-day style stages are back on the agenda.

Stage one starts at 11.30am outside Forestry England’s visitor centre in Dalby Forest, covering 81.5 kilometres (50.7 miles) across the North York Moors National Park and Tees Valley, before the finish on Coast Road alongside Zetland Park in Redcar.

Along the way the stage will pass through Pickering, Hutton-le-Hole, Castleton, and Great Ayton, before crossing into the Tees Valley and Redcar & Cleveland, where the route will head through Guisborough and Marske-by-the-Sea, on its way to the flat, seaside finish, just after 2pm.

Picture perfect: Pfeiffer Georgi of climbing Saltburn Bank on her way to victory in the 2024 Lloyds Bank National Road Championships - Women’s Road Race. (Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

During the stage riders will contest two categorised Queen of the Mountains climbs, the first being the long, a six kilometre climb up to Blakey Ridge in the North York Moors National Park from Hutton-le-Hole and Langburn’s Bank out of Castleton.

Stage two on the Friday will see riders facing a testing uphill finish up the now iconic switchbacks at Saltburn-by-the-Sea at the end of 114.3 kilometres (71.1 miles) of racing.

Setting off from Hartlepool Marina at 10.45am, riders will head through Seaton Carew, Billingham, Sadberge, Middleton St George and Yarm, before passing through Stokesley and second visits for the race to Great Ayton and Guisborough.

