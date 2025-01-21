Work Hard, Play Better: Best Football Exercises to Level Up Your Game

Football is a game of skill and talent, but many do not realise the intense training and fitness nuances that it takes for players of all abilities to continue playing at the top of their game.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The professionals follow comprehensive training routines that encompass effective exercises and target specific muscle groups to minimise the risk of injuries and maximise performance on the pitch.

GOALS, the leading small-sided football operator, has teamed up with a health and fitness expert to provide insights into the key muscle groups that those playing small-sided football should be training and the main exercises that will allow them to flourish on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Schofield, Co-Owner and Head Coach at The Performance Space recognises that the lower body is crucial for sprinting, agility, and power, three traits that are integral in football. The main muscles of the lower body include the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and calves so it is crucial to incorporate exercises that target these specific areas into your fitness routine.

Head to GOALS Leeds for some small-sided football fun

The following exercises are great for ensuring these groups are being trained correctly:

Split Squats

Split squats are an essential exercise known for increasing lower-body strength and targeting the quads, hamstrings, and glutes. Players that feature squats in their training routine can expect to see a vast improvement in their explosive power, allowing them to develop some of the most important football techniques, including speed, tackling, and jumping.

Calf Raises

Calf muscles are another muscle group that use explosive power to gain momentum and speed when running on the pitch. Increasing calf strength allows players to improve acceleration which is necessary for small-sided football as quick bursts of speed are more common. Strong calves also combat ankle injuries and fatigue due to greater ankle stability.

Lunges

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having good balance is beneficial when playing small-sided football as players must cope with playing in tighter spaces. Due to this, lunges are an important exercise that give players a competitive edge since they improve balance, co-ordination, and overall lower body strength.

While these exercises focus on physical attributes, Callum also identifies that players should prioritise specific exercises that improve footballing ability to ensure they make strides on the pitch. These exercises include:

i) Shuttle Sprints

Shuttle runs are a simple yet effective exercise that greatly improves anaerobic fitness by increasing explosive power, speed, and endurance. To complete this exercise, athletes must continuously sprint a certain distance between two touchpoints within a set time period with the aim of maintaining their pace throughout. Adding shuttle runs to your fitness regime can therefore provide the extra energy needed to outrun opponents and make the difference in critical moments on the pitch.

ii) Ladder Drills

This is a familiar drill that has been adopted by many teams and players to improve footwork and balance. Ladder drills involve performing quick, precise movements that emphasize speed, balance, and rhythm. Players with fast feet are more likely to excel in small-sided football as it facilitates beating defenders in smaller areas, improves decision making when on the ball, and is more likely to produce free-flowing football.

iii) Bounding

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bounding is a dynamic training technique that has been adopted by footballers looking to enhance speed and power. It involves powerful movements that mirror the explosive actions of sprinting and jumping, resulting in enhanced agility, faster sprints, and the ability to jump higher.

No matter what level you play football at, trying out these exercises will ensure peak performance is maintained and injury is avoided. Frequent exercise that targets the muscle groups used when playing football allows people to play and enjoy the game for longer.

If you enjoy keeping fit and are in need of a football fix, head down to your nearest GOALS club for some small-sided footballing fun. Try out these exercises on one of the ProTurf pitches, then gather your mates for a game.