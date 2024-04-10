World Championship: ‘It is dog eat dog’ for Louis Heathcote and Oliver Lines in qualifiers

Heathcote beat Oliver Sykes in the first round of qualifiers at the English Institute of Sport, to set-up a second-round clash against Leeds potter Lines.

Lines, 28, is battling to retain his place in the world’s top 64 rankings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heathcote said: “It’s not very nice, but it is dog eat dog in this game. We will both be wanting to win and after that we will shake hands and be friends again.”

Leeds snooker player Oliver Lines. Picture: PA

Lines is one of several players from the Northern Snooker Centre in Leeds, who are competing in the Sheffield qualifiers. Players must navigate up to four qualifying rounds to earn a prized spot at the Crucible.

Another Leeds potter, David Grace, returns on Thursday to complete his second-round match against Rory Thor. The duo were locked at 3-3 after Wednesday afternoon’s session.

Yorkshire are well represented in the qualifiers, and it was a good morning for the four White Rose players in action on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York teenager Liam Pullen took an 8-1 lead over Ukraine’s Anton Kazakov, their best-of-19 clash completing last night after The Yorkshire Post went to print.

The 18-year-old won the opening eight frames, with breaks of 96, 73, 88 and 93, before Kazakov pinched the final frame of the session.

It was a tighter affair for Halifax’s 17-year-old Stan Moody, who took a 4-3 advantage against Mohamed Shehab into the evening session.

Moody is only starting out on his snooker career, but Peter Lines – the 54-year-old from Leeds, and father of Oliver – is at the other end of the spectrum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the former World Seniors champion showed his class as he took a 7-2 lead over Egypt’s Mohamed Ibrahim. The standout moment came when Lines knocked in a break of 135, either side of breaks of 61 and 62.

And it was the same 7-2 morning scoreline for Rotherham’s Ashley Carty, against Scotland’s Liam Graham. Carty knocked in breaks of 62, 61 and 66, needing just three more frames when the match resumed on Wednesday evening.