'World class' Maxi Hughes reignites career with Monte Carlo win

By YP Sport
Published 15th Dec 2024, 16:49 BST
Doncaster’s Maxi Hughes has set himself up for a world title shot in 2025 after gambling and winning in Monte Carlo on Saturday night.

Hughes took a fight against dangerous Northern Irishman Gary Cully in Monaco knowing defeat would be a third loss in four bouts and could spell the end. But he produced a classy performance to land a dominant 10-round win and reignite his career.

“I’m 35 next and feel fresh as ever,” said Hughes, who won the WBA continental lightweight title. “It’s been a tough camp. My last fight I wasn’t happy with my performance and there’s still plenty of fight left in the dog.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His promoter Eddie Hearn was suitably impressed, declaring: "It was a world-class performance,” before suggesting a big fight is around the corner in 2025.

Doncaster’s Maxi Hughes, right, celebrates a victory over Gary Culley in Monte Carlo on Saturday night that reignites the 34-year-old’s career and gives him a genuine opportunity to fight for lightweight world titles in 2025. (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)placeholder image
Doncaster’s Maxi Hughes, right, celebrates a victory over Gary Culley in Monte Carlo on Saturday night that reignites the 34-year-old’s career and gives him a genuine opportunity to fight for lightweight world titles in 2025. (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

There is definitely a big fight on the horizon for Sheffield’s unbeaten super lightweight Dalton Smith who has been confirmed to face Walid Ouizza (19-2) in Nottingham on January 25 with the EBU European and WBC Silver belts on the line.

Related topics:DoncasterDalton SmithMonacoEddie Hearn
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice