'World class' Maxi Hughes reignites career with Monte Carlo win
Hughes took a fight against dangerous Northern Irishman Gary Cully in Monaco knowing defeat would be a third loss in four bouts and could spell the end. But he produced a classy performance to land a dominant 10-round win and reignite his career.
“I’m 35 next and feel fresh as ever,” said Hughes, who won the WBA continental lightweight title. “It’s been a tough camp. My last fight I wasn’t happy with my performance and there’s still plenty of fight left in the dog.”
His promoter Eddie Hearn was suitably impressed, declaring: "It was a world-class performance,” before suggesting a big fight is around the corner in 2025.
There is definitely a big fight on the horizon for Sheffield’s unbeaten super lightweight Dalton Smith who has been confirmed to face Walid Ouizza (19-2) in Nottingham on January 25 with the EBU European and WBC Silver belts on the line.