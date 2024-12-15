'World class' Maxi Hughes reignites career with Monte Carlo win

Doncaster’s Maxi Hughes has set himself up for a world title shot in 2025 after gambling and winning in Monte Carlo on Saturday night.

Hughes took a fight against dangerous Northern Irishman Gary Cully in Monaco knowing defeat would be a third loss in four bouts and could spell the end. But he produced a classy performance to land a dominant 10-round win and reignite his career.

“I’m 35 next and feel fresh as ever,” said Hughes, who won the WBA continental lightweight title. “It’s been a tough camp. My last fight I wasn’t happy with my performance and there’s still plenty of fight left in the dog.”

His promoter Eddie Hearn was suitably impressed, declaring: "It was a world-class performance,” before suggesting a big fight is around the corner in 2025.

