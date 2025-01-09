'World class' Yorkshirewoman Zoe Aldcroft named Red Roses captain in women's rugby union's biggest year

If England’s Red Roses are to lift the Rugby World Cup later this year, it is a Yorkshirewoman who will be the first to get her hands on the trophy.

For Scarborough-born Zoe Aldcroft has been named as England’s captain for 2025.

It is a distinct honour for the 28-year-old second-row forward, who has already climbed to the highest position in her sport when she was named World Rugby’s 15s player of the year back in 2021.

A winner of 58 England caps, she has led her country on a number of occasions, most recently against Wales and Scotland in last year’s Six Nations. She has been chosen ahead of Marlie Packer to lead England into what could be a groundbreaking year for her country and the growth of women’s rugby union.

England's lock Zoe Aldcroft grabs the ball in a line-out during the Six Nations international women's rugby union match between France and England at Chaban-Delmas Stadium in Bordeaux, back in April (Picture: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

First up is the Six Nations which they will attempt to continue their dominance of, and then it is the big one in late summer, the World Cup which begins in Sunderland on Friday, August 22, sweeps through York for some of the nations, and culminates in the final at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday, September 27.

Aldcroft, who learned the game at Scarborough RUFC, Malton and Norton and West Park Leeds before embarking on a professional career with Gloucester-Hartpury, played in the last World Cup final in Auckland in November 2022, when England came agonisingly close to defeating hosts New Zealand.

She will be supported by vice-captains Marlie Packer and Megan Jones.

On receiving the captaincy in such an important year, Aldcroft said: “It’s an incredible honour to be awarded the Red Roses captaincy. I feel privileged to have the trust of John Mitchell and the coaching staff.

Marlie Packer and Zoe Aldcroft, middle right, of England lift the Six Nations trophy after their team’s victory against France last year (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

“To be able to follow in Marlie’s footsteps means a lot to me. I am extremely grateful for the knowledge and advice she has shared with me over the years, and I know I will be well supported by her, Meg and our whole leadership group.”

Explaining the reasoning behind Aldcroft’s elevation to the full-time role, head coach Mitchell said: “Zoe is a phenomenal rugby player who consistently performs to a high standard in the Premiership and at international level.

“She leads by example through her world-class actions, on and off the field, and is an integral member of our leadership group. The values it takes to be a high-performing Red Rose are ingrained in her character and she is highly respected within the squad. We believe Zoe will thrive in the role.

“Marlie is an incredible person and an inspiring leader, whose contributions as captain to our culture and leadership have been invaluable. She will continue to play a significant role in helping us raise our performance levels in 2025.

Zoe Aldcroft of England goes past Emilie Boulard to score their fifth try during the TikTok Women's Six Nations match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium on April 29, 2023 in London (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

“As with many positions, there is intense competition for places in the back row and Marlie’s ability to deliver big performances on the pitch needs to be her focus. I’ve outlined as a challenge for her, one that I know she’ll take on with everything she has.

“Making decisions like this is never easy, but I believe it will push us to perform at our best and ultimately benefit the Red Roses. Marlie has been entrusted with a continued leadership role and she will undoubtedly be pivotal in supporting Zoe, and working alongside Meg, to lead the team in 2025, ensuring we reach our full potential.”

Packer enjoyed a fruitful period as England captain, leading her country to two Six Nations Grand Slams and two WXV titles as well as being crowned 2023 World Rugby Women's 15s Player of the Year, a title that was taken by Keighley-born England full-back Ellie Kildunne in 2024.

“I have loved every minute of being captain of the Red Roses and have created memories in the role that will last a lifetime,” said Packer.