World Snooker Championship: No worries for Neil Robertson as he attempts to lift second world crown at The Crucible

THAT WAS THEN: Neil Robertson with the trophy after winning the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible Theatre back in 2010. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe/PA

It is one of snooker’s conundrums that the talented Australian has not added to his 2010 world title success, reaching just one semi-final in his last 11 Crucible visits.

But after a stunning season – winning the Tour Championship, Masters, English Open and Players Championship – the 40-year-old is favourite with sponsors Betfred to end that frustrating run of results.

Not that Robertson – who opens up today against Yorkshireman Ashley Hugill – will be losing any sleep over his record in Sheffield.

Australia's Neil Robertson - pictured on day 11 of the 2021 World Snooker Championships at The Crucible in Sheffield. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA

“It doesn’t bug me, I just find it strange when people question that (Crucible record),” said Robertson, who has won 23 ranking titles including three UK Championships and two Masters crowns. “John Higgins was asked by Rob Walker, ‘do you rate Neil as one of the greatest ever?’ and he was like almost in shock that he was even asked the question. He said ‘of course, absolutely he is one of the greatest’.

“That was fantastic to hear from your fellow peers because what I have achieved in the game, I am really proud of. If you look at the players I have lost to here, I have lost to Ronnie (O’Sullivan) twice, (Mark) Selby twice, Higgins, these are guys that have won four, five, six times. It’s tough to win, there can only be one winner every year.

“I am sure Pep Guardiola gets asked the same thing, how come he hasn’t won the Champions League with (Manchester) City? It’s tough. One event a year, it’s difficult to win and you need a little bit of luck to go your way, and then take advantage of that. I would obviously love to win more than one Crucible title, so let’s hope this year I can make inroads to do that.”

Robertson arrives in Sheffield in rich form, not that the former world No 1 believes that will matter over the next 15 days.

“Form doesn’t really matter,” he said.

“The year that I won in 2010, I wasn’t feeling particularly great about my game.”