Yasmin Harper targets LA 2028 after memorable Paris 2024 Olympics experience
Just 13 days on from the bronze medal she won alongside Scarlett Mew Jensen in the synchronised event – Great Britain’s first medal of the Games – Harper produced another strong effort in the individual event yesterday, one that only saw her edged out of the medal positions in the final round of dives.
GB team-mate Grace Reid – competing in her third Games – finished 10th.
Harper, 24, got off to a solid start to score 63.00 on her opening dive and she threatened to snatch a podium position in the following two rounds, where she hovered in fourth place.
A slight over-rotation on her fourth dive saw her post 55.50 and was still within touching distance of bronze before China’s Chang Yani scored an impressive 75.00 to claim third place going into the final set of dives.
Harper finished strongly with 65.10 on her hardest dive of the event, but her slim chances of pinching a spot on the podium were over when Yani claimed bronze with a final dive scoring 64.50.
China’s Chen Yiwen finished with gold, while Australia’s Maddison Keeney took silver.
"I really tried to give it my best shot this afternoon and give it my all,” said Harper.
“If you’d have told me last year that I was going to come away with a bronze medal and also finish fifth in an Olympic final, I would honestly not have had any complaints – I have got to remember that.
"This has really shown me that I want more and that I’m not done in the diving pool.”
Having only just scraped into the final in the previous day’s semi-finals, Harper found herself going first among the 12 entrants, something she found worked to her advantage over some of her rivals.
"Going first, if it goes well for you, it obviously puts pressure on to the people after you,” she explained. “And I guess there was a bit of that going on today. I honestly don’t mind going first.
"I feel proud of my efforts and all of the work I have put in prior to this Olympic Games and fifth is a great result for me. That medal from the synchro means so much to me.
"But it really does make me want to go again in four years’ time and hopefully I can come back for more in Los Angeles.”