York City FC Foundation scores with another successful season

By Sean Eames
Contributor
Published 4th Apr 2025, 15:52 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 16:00 BST
The York City FC Foundation celebrated another successful year this week with the region’s senior policy makers. York & North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith, York Council Leader Claire Douglas and York Outer MP Luke Charters met with Foundation representatives ahead of the Minstermen’s thumping 3-0 victory over Wealdstone.

The match was the latest ‘foundation fixture’ which gives local youngsters the chance to watch the York City men’s team for free.

Sponsored again this season by York housebuilder Persimmon, nearly 3,000 young people will have been able to watch a game for free this season across 10 such fixtures.

Foundation Manager Paula Stainton gave an update on the work of the foundation across the city, including the ‘City Kick About’ sessions which give 8-17 year olds access to play football for just £1 – another initiative underpinned by the support from Persimmon.

Paula Stainton, York City FC Foundation Manager said: “We were delighted to have the opportunity to provide an update on some of the programmes and initiatives the Foundation oversees and explain how these make a real difference in the community.”

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire said “Initiatives such as City Kick About are great to support physical and mental health. Sport has always been a huge part of my life, and I know firsthand the positive impact it can have on individuals and communities.”

Councillor Claire Douglas, Leader of York City Council said; “The York City FC Foundation is an absolutely pivotal part of sports provision for young people across all our communities, making football accessible and part of everyday life for girls and boys from all types of backgrounds is exemplary.”

Luke Charters, MP for York Outer said: “Paula and the Foundation team do brilliant work across the city and we are incredibly lucky to have her leading the work to inspire the next generation and making football accessible for everyone.”

