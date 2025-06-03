York rated the third-best value racecourse in the United Kingdom

The UK’s racecourses have received their scores for their value for money for the 2025 Flat season - and the prestigious York Racecourse finds itself third.

Making a return in 2025, the Racing Post Racecourse Price Index has ranked all UK Flat racecourses in terms of their value for money, each rating being decided by considering the respective costs of tickets, pints, burgers and bottles of water, while also taking into account the track’s TripAdvisor rating, walking distance from the nearest train station and, where applicable, the number of plays the track’s top performing artist has received on Spotify.

York Racecourse, which plays host to the iconic Ebor Festival in August, finds itself in a respectable third place on the price index, meaning punters can enjoy an affordable day and enjoyable day of racegoing.

Premier Flat tracks Ascot, Epsom and Newmarket are all in the top 20 value for money courses, while the popular Sandown and Goodwood tracks are surprisingly among the lowest scoring racecourses.

Alongside York, the top ten scoring racecourses for value for money are Newbury, Redcar, Thirsk, Ayr, Pontefract, Musselburgh, Wolverhampton, Beverley and Brighton as Northern racecourses take up 70% of the top ten scores compared to their Southern counterparts.

A Racing Post Spokesperson said:“The Racing Post Price Index is always a popular publication, and we’re delighted to bring it back for the 2025 Flat season.

“With festivals such as Royal Ascot and the Derby on the horizon, it’s great for punters to know whether or not they’re getting a good deal for their ticket price.

“The Index may encourage racegoers to attend meetings they haven’t before, and never fails to be an authoritative read for discerning racing fans.”

Racing Post Racecourse Prices Index 2025 overview

Most expensive pint: Goodwood (Goodwood Brews) - £7.70

Cheapest pint: Ayr (Tennents) - £5

Most expensive entry ticket: Ascot - £30

Cheapest entry ticket: Ripon (£8)

Most expensive burger: Newmarket, Nottingham, Sandown, Haydock, Kempton, Epsom, Carlisle (all £12 with chips)

Cheapest burger: Redcar (£6)

Best rating on TripAdvisor: Catterick and Ripon (4.6 stars)

Nearest distance to train station: Southwell (0.04 miles)

Furthest distance to train station: Ripon (11.7 miles)